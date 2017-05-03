Ghana: Kevin Boateng Lauds Sulley Muntari for Walking Off Pitch Over 'Racist Chants'

Las Palmas midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng has praised Sulley Muntari for walking off the pitch, four years after he took a similar decision in Italy.

Muntari, who plays for struggling Seria A side Pescara, walked off the pitch during a league match against Cagliari on Sunday having been booked after reporting racist abuse to the referee.

The 32-year-old said he heard the chants throughout the match at Cagliari's Stadio Sant'Elia and asked referee Daniele Minelli to stop the game.

Instead, the Ghanaian midfielder was shown a yellow card in the 90th minute and then angrily left the pitch, leaving Pescara, who lost 1-0, to play out stoppage time with 10 men.

And Kevin Boateng, who led AC Milan teammates to abandoned a match in protest at racist chanting in a friendly with Pro Patria in 2013, has backed the action of his compatriot.

"I did not see what happened, but much people have told me it was a very critical situation, if we think that even these things happen ... I'm also a bit 'sad and I understand Sulley," he told Sky Sport 24

"People need to understand that Muntari is a wonderful person, who wants to win all the time: why I was a bit 'shocked to know that came to the decision to leave the camp, "

"There was also a child who sang those songs without his parents were saying anything? I have not seen it, but I trust the words of Sulley who is a great friend of mine. This is a very sad thing if we let go of these things without doing nothing is really serious.

The Ghanaian also lashed out at the referee for failing in his responsibility.

"Judge Responsibilities? Definitely yes, even to me the same thing happened: I spoke with the referee, but he did nothing.

"A referee is not only in the field to whistle, but to manage the entire stadium.

" I was definitely angry and sad. There is so much anger that still turn a blind eye to these things.

"I think it's very difficult not having these racist chanting. FIFA, UEFA, the referees who need to have more strength: it is the responsibility of all. It is not fair that a player must leave the field to send a strong signal, when he's actually just there to do his job.

"We must do all more like humans against these things. In Spain I have never experienced anything like this in 10 months that I am here. I know how you feel right now Sulley, if he needs me there: he also took a yellow card ... Maybe, as happened to me, he needs a bit 'of time to be alone."