2 May 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Govt Determined to Stop PMs Importation By 2019 - NNPC

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Federal Government has reiterated its determination to stop the importation of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise known as petrol by 2019.

The Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr Maikanti Baru disclosed this to newsmen on the sideline of the ongoing Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) in Houston, Texas, U. S.

Baru, who was represented at the conference by the Chief Operating Officer, Gas and Power, Mr Saidu Mohammed, said the feat was achievable.

He said that all the nation's three refineries were producing petroleum products between five and six million litres of PMS daily.

"That is part of what is making the PMS market in Nigeria stable today, we believe that the set target of exiting PMS importation in 2019 is achievable.

"As a result lack of turnaround maintenance over the years, it will take more years to get the refineries fully back to their nameplate capacities.

"We will also bring in new refineries that will co-locate with existing ones, we are on course and I see us becoming a net exporter of products," he said.

He said in line with its transformation agenda, the corporation was aligning its 12 Business Focus Areas with the Federal Government's 7-Big Wins as championed by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr Ibe Kachikwu.

Baru had earlier told newsmen that the corporation's power supply was the most reliable and the cheapest. (NAN)

Nigeria

How 'Shady' Companies Bribed Lawal to Make Billions From Boko Haram Victims' Fund

The Presidential Initiative for the North East, PINE, became a centre of misery entrepreneurship under the suspended… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.