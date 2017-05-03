3 May 2017

East Africa: Uganda, Tanzania Investigate Socialite Jack Pemba

Photo: Daily Monitor
Socialite Jack Pemba.
By Joseph Kato

Kampala — Following the reported arrest of socialite Jack Pemba, police have announced that he is being investigated by Uganda and Tanzania forces over money laundering.

Police spokesperson Asan Kasingye said he is yet to get details of the arrest, adding: "Tanzanian and Uganda police were investigating him over money laundering when I was still Interpol director."

Mr Pemba was reportedly arrested on Sunday night at Entebbe International Airport as he tried to leave the country. It was reported that he was apprehended by plain clothed security operatives who had been monitoring him.

Mr Pemba, who has kept many speculating on the source of his income as he gives out dollars at music concerts and sports events, was recently cited in a botched Shs2.5b gold scandal.

Mr Kasingye dismissed claims that Mr Pemba's illegal activities were being shielded by police.

An online publication recently reported that Mr Pemba's case file relating to fake gold transactions was withdrawn from Kampala Central Police Station (CPS) on orders of senior police officers.

The same sources reported that Mr Pemba is using police protection to dodge arrest over alleged crimes such as drink driving.

