Uganda: Police Concludes Investigations Against King Mumbere, Royal Guards

Photo: BNyangos/The Independent

King Mumbere arrives for his bail hearing (file photo).

The Police have completed carrying out investigations into the second file in which a total of 181 suspects including Rwenzururu king Charles Wesley Mumbere are being charged in connection with last year's bloody clashes in Kasese.

Briefing the Jinja Chief Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, state prosecutor Mr James Muliro said that the committal papers are being drafted in a bid to have the suspects sent to the International Crimes Division of the High Court (ICD) at the next court session to stand trial.

To that effect, presiding Chief Magistrate John Francis Kaggwa adjourned the case to May 25 when the king and his subjects are expected to be committed to the ICD.

The Omusinga alongside his royal guards were arrested in November last year after the police and military stormed his palace looking for people they suspected to have taken refuge, a raid that left over 100 people dead including police officers.

Following the bloody clashes, the state has since slapped several charges ranging from treason and terrorism, to murder and aggravated robbery.

Speaking on the sidelines of the court, the Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Ms Winfred Kiiza tasked the state to speed up the investigations and have this case heard.

She lamented that the state has spent six months without concluding the investigations and have sent the accused on trial before the ICD.

Ms Kiiza added that the problem with the state is that they first arrest suspects before they commence carrying out investigations, a scenario she said is a bad practice.

The Rwenzururu king is currently out on bail alongside his Prime Minister Johnson Thembo Kitsumbire.

The duo despite being out on bail, have had their movements limited to the districts of Kampala, Wakiso and Jinja.