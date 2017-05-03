Somalia: Outrage As SFF Boss Threatens Journalists Exposing Alleged Corruption

Somali Federation Football President Abdighani Arab reportedly threatened lives of journalists he claims are unfairly exposing alleged corruption in the organisation According to a tweet by a Mr.Ahmed Gutale who is a manager of a local Mogadishu radio station (Radio Mustaqbal ) manager the threat was issued in a meeting he ad with the SFF boss recently.

Arab had asked for an interview to clear his name following several accusation against him regarding mismanagement and corruption.

"Abdiqani started insulting the local media saying they criticize his leadership and even blackmail him. He said that journalists are irresponsible" Gutale said.

In the conversation Gutale said that Arab accused journalists of being malicious and being on a witchunt mission.

According to Gutale Arab mentioned that in thr current situation in the country ot eas easy to shut down such journalists with as little as $100.

According to the radio Arab further went to indicate it was possible to hire a hit squad to deal with journalists criticising him.

The threat has been met by outrage on Somalia social media.

"Abdiqani is accused of corruption and mismanagement that is why he relation with the media is at its worst" Dahir Yaris a Sports analyst told Radio Dalsan .

Arab has been in the Admin of SFF in the last 3 years in different positions.

Radio Dalsan recently published an analysis of alleged corruption and mismanagement of football in Somalia.