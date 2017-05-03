Zimbabwe: Grace Mugabe 'Gives' Cde Chinx's New House to First Wife

Photo: New Zimbabwe

First Lady Grace Mugabe with Cde Chinx (seated in a wheelchair)’s house handover ceremony in Sentosa, Harare,

First Lady Grace Mugabe may have stoked a family conflict Tuesday after she handed over Cde Chinx's new house to the ailing singer's first wife Patricia in Sentosa's Malbereign low density suburb.

When Grace made the announcement, there was jubilation from the first wife Patricia's relatives in a development which did not go down well with Cde Chinx, who is also known as Dickson Chingaira.

The war veteran and musician is in a polygamous marriage with 14 surviving children. Patricia is the first wife and Ntombizodwa is the second.

Officially handing over the new house which was built as a tribute to Cde Chinx by the Zimbabwe Music Awards (ZIMA), the First Lady said the second wife came when the first wife was already there.

"You have been told that I will say what is in my mind," Grace told the anticipating crowd.

"And know Ntombizodwa, my namesake, when you married Cde Chinx you knew that he had a first wife and you were happy and accepted it.

"Now, listen to me this house belongs to Patricia; do you hear me clearly?"

Patricia's relatives stood up in jubilation, ululating and hugging each other.

Ntombizodzwa remained pensive, saying nothing.

Cde Chinx who was sitting between his two wives then, struggling to speak, interjected and asked if something would be done for his second wife.

"Pane chichaitirwa here uyu (is anything going to be done for Ntombizodwa)? I want to know," said Cde Chinx.

The First Lady then said it was up to Joseph Nyamadzayo (ZIMA chairperson) to finish what he had started.

Meanwhile, the four bed-roomed house is a Lifetime Achievement Award pledged by ZIMA three years ago which took time to complete due to a number of challenges.

Cde Chinx is currently battling cancer and had been hospitalised for the past two weeks. He was discharged on Monday.