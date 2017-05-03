Zimbabwe: The Long Wait Finally Over for Chinx

Photo: New Zimbabwe

First Lady Grace Mugabe with Cde Chinx (seated in a wheelchair)’s house handover ceremony in Sentosa, Harare,

The long wait is over!

Veteran musician Cde Dickson Chingaira, popularly known as "Cde Chinx", can now move into the house that the Zimbabwe Music Awards built for him.

The four-bedroomed house in Mabelreign, Harare, was handed over to the Chingaira family yesterday at a colourful ceremony presided over by First Lady Dr Grace Mugabe.

And Cde Chinx, who is battling cancer, made it to the event, albeit in a wheelchair.

It was a day of joy mixed with tears, which came 24 hours after the musician was discharged from hospital.

The house -- which has two master bedrooms -- has got everything that befits a modern house; fully painted, ceiling, tiles, cabinet fittings, lawn and pavements.

Near a black sliding gate at the entrance is a metal sculpture of Cde Chinx with a microphone in hand and carrying what appears to be an AK 47 assault rifle disguised as a guitar.

The event was graced by Government officials, musicians and businesspersons, with entertainment being provided by the Police Band, a group that has a long working relationship with Cde Chinx.

Cde Chinx, seating in between his two wives, Patricia and Ntombizodwa, shed tears throughout the event.

Zima, under the stewardship of its chairperson Joseph Nyadzayo, took about three years to complete the house.

Cde Chinx was given the Lifetime Achievement award by Zima in 2014.

The award is meant to honour living legends who have made it in the music industry.

Dr Mugabe hailed Cde Chinx for his role in the liberation struggle and after independence.

"We have a tendency of wanting to celebrate people when they are departed, but today we are celebrating what Cde Chinx has done for us through music whilst he is still with us," she said.

"He went to war getting guidance from leaders like President Mugabe and it might be that Cde Chinx's clothes were poisoned (by the Ian Smith regime) during the war, hence his being in a wheel chair today.

"Vaiitwa kafiramberi muhondo ava. He was given a role in line with his talent of singing. He went to war because he wanted us to have freedom and a sense of freedom. For us to be here, it's because of sacrifices of people like Cde Chinx."

Dr Mugabe said the land reform programme, as enunciated in Cde Chinx's songs was irreversible.

"At first people thought it was a political gimmick, but now they have seen a reality and even those in the Diaspora are calling back and coming to apply for land," she said.

"We are not depriving anyone because this is our land. Those alleging human rights abuses and lack of rule of law should know that our colonisers never brought a grain of sand in this country. It's a resource that does not expand and to those who thought it was a ploy, Zanu-PF now has the last laugh."

The First Lady also had words of encouragement to Cde Chinx drawing her advice from Proverbs 16 verse 9.

"A man devises his way but the Lord directs his steps," she said. "Gamba rinofa rakashinga, don't despair, we all get sick and die eventually and people of Zimbabwe must desist from gloating over someone's misfortunes."

Hailing Cde Nyadzayo, she said: "He is not a selfish person. He has managed to fulfil Cde Chinx's survival needs. We all need homes to shield ourselves from the hostilities outside there."

Cde Nyadzayo, who shed tears during his speech, chronicled the difficulties encountered in the construction of the house.

Family representative Mr Grey Makoni said: "As a family we have no enough words to describe this development. All we can promise is to take care of the house. It is beyond our imagination.

National Arts Council director Elvas Mari and Bob Nyabinde, who spoke on behalf of musicians, hailed Nyadzayo for fulfilling his pledge.