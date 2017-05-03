Dar es Salaam/Kahama — Civil servants who feel they have been victimised in the verification of academic certificates can appeal, a senior government official told The Citizen yesterday.

The Permanent Secretary in the President's Office (Public Service and Good Governance), Dr Laurian Ndumbaro, said a special task force had been appointed to handle appeals.

Complainants had been given until May 15 to lodge appeals, he added.

The decision is aimed at ensuring justice and fairness in line with rules and principles governing public service and good governance.

The announcement came amid reports that the sacking of nearly 10,000 civil servants alleged to have forged academic certificates had started to paralyse public service in some areas.

The main post office in Kahama Town, Shinyanga District, remained closed yesterday after all but one of its staff were put on the "list of shame" published last week.

President John Magufuli announced the mass sackings in Dodoma last Friday after receiving a report on the verification of civil servants' academic and professional qualifications.

He said that was the beginning of wider verification that could affect thousands more workers.

A day after the dismissals were announced, academics warned of disruptions in public service delivery.

They said the government was already facing a shortage of about 50,000 employees in sectors such as health and education, adding that the sackings could worsen the situation.

Yesterday, Dr Ndumbaro said the government had formed a task force to receive and work on appeals, saying the aim was to ensure that no one was victimised during the verification that started last year.

He added that vacant positions would be advertised after appeals were determined.

The President's Office (Public Service and Good Governance) is currently implementing Dr Magufuli's directive that those found to have forged certificates be removed from public service by May 15.

However, Dr Ndumbaro could not give a breakdown of specific sectors the affected workers came from, saying the number could change after appeals were determined.

"We will be in a position to disclose how many people will have been removed and the public service areas they came from after May 15," he said.

Elsewhere, the main post office in Kahama did not open yesterday because there weren't enough workers to man it. Reliable sources told The Citizen that all of those who were supposed to report for duty yesterday stayed away after their names appeared on the list of public workers alleged to have forged academic and professional certificates.

A senior official of Tanzania Posts Corporation in Kahama District, Mr Charles Nyambala, said he was working to ensure that the post office was opened as soon as possible by requesting for workers from other regions.

"The priority now is make sure our offices are opened and people are served as usual," he said.

Inquiries by The Citizen established that the only employee who was not on the list of public workers said to have forged certificates was on leave. The number of employees with bogus certificates at the facility was not immediately known as Mr Nyambala declined to discuss the issue.

The health and education sectors in Kahama and Msalala districts in Shinyaga Region were also badly hit.

Msalala District Medical Officer Hamad Nyambea said he was seeking to replenish depleted staff at dispensaries and health centres in several villages.

Msalala District Executive Director Simon Berege said most of those found to possess fake certificates were from the Health Department.

Several dispensaries remained closed yesterday in Ushetu District. The District Medical Officer, Dr John Dutu, said he would issue a comprehensive report on staff shortage in his department in the next few days.

Last Friday, Dr Magufuli received from the Minister of State in the President's Office (Public Service and Good Governance), Ms Angellah Kairuki, a list of 9,932 civil servants said to have presented fake qualifications when they were employed.

This is equaivalent to about 2 per cent of the total number of civil servants in the country estimated at 450,000.

President Magufuli directed that the workers be sacked immediately.

"These people occupied government positions, but had no qualifications...they were robbing us," he said.