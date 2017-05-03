Tanzania: How MPs Joined Forces to Save Chadema's Mdee

Dodoma — MPs from both the ruling CCM and Opposition yesterday put aside their political differences and pardoned Ms Halima Mdee (Kawe-Chadema), who was earlier banned from attending the remainder of the budget sitting.

The House overturned the decision by the Powers, Privileges and Immunities Committee to ban Ms Mdee for insulting Speaker Job Ndugai. The budget meeting is scheduled to end on June 30.

Meanwhile, prominent commentators said the decision to pardon Ms Mdee was to be expected following her apology before Parliament.

Prof Benson Bana of the University of Dar es Salaam said the MP committed a serious offence, but did well to apologise and express remorse.

"That is what persuaded MPs to overturn the decision of the Powers, Privileges and Immunities Committee... endorsing the decision would have amounted to punishing the MP twice for the same offence. We expect MPs to show similar unity in issues of national interest," he said.

Former Saint Augustine University of Tanzania Vice Chancellor Charles Kitima said MPs were convinced that Ms Mdee's outburst came in the heat of the moment.

"This is a sign that Parliament is gradually shunning narrow political interests and embracing broader national interests," Dr Kitima said.

A political science lecturer at Mwalimu Nyerere Memorial University, Parit Saruni, said MPs had shown that they were fed up with being influenced by political ideology and wanted to show that they could unite for the greater good of the nation.

The deputy chairperson of the Powers, Privileges and Immunities Committee, Mr Almasi Maige (Tabora North-CCM), said when tabling the team's report that although Ms Mdee confessed to all allegations levelled against her and apologised, it was decided that she be punished because she was a repeat offender.

"It will be recalled that she was barred from attending the third and fourth sittings of Parliament after committing a similar offence. After careful consideration, the committee unanimously resolved that Honourable Halima Mdee be punished for her actions, and that she should be barred from attending the reminder of this sitting," Mr Maige said.

Ms Mdee was charged along with the Leader of the Official Opposition in Parliament, Mr Freeman Mbowe, who was, however, pardoned because it was his first such offence.

The two were accused of insulting Mr Ndugai following the contentious election of Tanzania's representatives to the East African Legislative Assembly (Eala) last month.

Debating the committee's report, MPs from both CCM and the Opposition said that Ms Mdee should be pardoned too following her remorseful apology to Mr Ndugai and Parliament as a whole.

Mr Joseph Selasini (Rombo-Chadema) said Ms Mdee should be forgiven after she sincerely apologised in Parliament.

"When she was apologising here in Parliament, someone from the other side (CCM) screamed in disbelief that the Honourable Mdee is now a saved soul. Let's reciprocate by pardoning her," he said.

Ms Riziki Mngwali (Special Seats-CUF) said Ms Mdee had already swallowed her pride by apologising before the entire House.

"As a mother figure to her, let me once again apologise on her behalf, and promise before this House that I will keep on guiding her on the right path," she said.

Mr Kangi Lugola (Mwibara-CCM) said Ms Mdee should be pardoned after her moving apology.

"That alone is a clear indication that she is a changed person," he said.

Mr Peter Serukamba (Kigoma North-CCM) said MPs should draw lessons from what had happened.

However, some lawmakers wanted an assurance from Ms Mdee that she would not repeat the offence. They included Ms Hawa Ghasia (Mtwara Rural-CCM), Ms Janet Mbene (Ileje-CCM) and Mr Abdallah Bulembo (Nominated-CCM).

Winding up the debate, Chief Whip Jenista Mhagama called for amendment of the committee's verdict on Ms Mdee.

She proposed that Ms Mdee be pardoned on condition that the Speaker should be at liberty to punish her without referring the lawmaker to the Powers, Privileges and Immunities Committee if she commits a similar offence in the future. The proposal was seconded by the House.

Parliament also pardoned two other individuals accused of contempt of parliamentary powers. They are Ms Esther Bulaya (Bunda-Chadema) and Arumeru District Commissioner Alexander Mnyeti.

Mr Ndugai issued a stern warning to the Opposition, saying he would no longer tolerate insults directed at him or Parliament from the floor of the House.

"It is not my intention to make this august House as sacred as a church or a mosque. I want you to be as vigorous as possible, but not to the extent of freely hurling insults," he said.

Additional reporting by Louis Kolumbia in Dar es Salaam.