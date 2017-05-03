Tanzania: Wema Case Comes for Hearing Next Month

Prosecution has completed investigations into the trial of Wema Sepetu, who alongside her two maids, face charges of drug abuse before the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam.

State Attorney Batrida Mushi told Principal Resident Magistrate Thomas Simba yesterday that the prosecution was ready to start the hearing of the matter and requested for another day for the court to conduct preliminary hearing session.

The magistrate granted the prosecution's request and adjourned the case to June 1, for the session. During preliminary hearing session, the prosecution is expected to provide more facts and particulars, showing how the accused committed the offence. Preliminary session comes after the court had ordered the prosecution to expedite the investigations on the matter.

There have been some adjournments of the trial since the accused were arraigned. Wema and her maids, Angelina Msigwa and Matrida Abas were brought before the court for the first time in February to answer drug abuse charges.

They are alleged to have committed the offence on February 2, this year, at their residential house at Kunduchi- Ununio in Kinondoni District.

The prosecution claims that on the material day and area, they were jointly and together found in unlawful possession of one roll and two small pieces of cannabis sativa, commonly known as bhang weighing 1.08 grams.

Wema is among people whom the Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner (RC) Paul Makonda named to have been dealing in narcotic drugs. She was required to report to the central police for questioning.