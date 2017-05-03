Photo: Daily News

Ali Khatib Haji, alias Shkuba, 46 is regarded as the leader of an elaborate drug trafficking ring.

Lawyers representing the most wanted drug king, Ally Khatibu Haji, alias Shkuba and two others, were yesterday caught by surprise upon learning that their clients have already been extradited to United States of America (USA) for trial on drug offences, while the appeal against the extradition was still pending.

Advocate Hudson Ndusyepo and Majura Magafu confirmed to the 'Daily News' in Dar es Salaam that their clients were handed over by state organs to American authorities on Monday night, a move they described as illegal and amount to violation of not only the constitution but also other laws of the land.

"The state is aware that there is an appeal which is pending before the High Court, against the extradition order issued recently. This is totally against the constitution and other laws," advocate Ndusyepo pointed out when reached for comment on the matter. Similar sentiments were issued by Mr Magafu, who did not want to go into details on the matter.

Shkuba's wife, identified as Munira, also confirmed the extradition of her husband, when reached for comment saying," Indeed my husband left the country at around 23.10 pm aboard KLM flight."

The wife also did not want to give more details on the matter, but she was quick to point out that they will meet with other relatives and find out what should be the next course of action, considering already Judge Shaweji has been assigned to hear the appeal against the extradition ruling.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Mr Biswalo Mganga, could not comment on the matter when contacted because he was at hospital receiving some treatments. But, various senior police and prison officials, who requested anonymity, broke the news early yesterday morning.

Other suspected drug barons who the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court granted a request for their extradition to USA are Idd Salehe Mfuru and Mr Lwitiko Samson Adam. Principal Resident Magistrate Cyprian Mkeha had issued the extradition order after considering a request by the DPP.However, the three suspects had 15 days within which to file an appeal to the High Court in an attempt to challenge the ruling in question.

The magistrate, therefore, ordered the suspects to be remanded in custody awaiting consent from the Minister for Constitution and Legal Affairs to let them travel to America. Shkuba (44) is considered one of the most powerful and influential drug barons in Africa.

He is said to be the leader of a cartel operating principally in East Africa, but with a reach as far as China, Brazil, Canada, Japan, the United States and the United Kingdom.

Last year, the US government declared Shkuba among the world's most notorious drug traffickers who smuggled multi-tonne shipments of heroin and cocaine to Africa, Asia and North America via East Africa-based trafficking organisation.

He was in custody since February 2014 in Lindi for allegedly trafficking 210 kilos of heroin worth around 10bn/-; police seized the drugs in Lindi in January 2012 and linked him with the haul. Shkuba reportedly fled to South Africa the same day the drugs were seized and has since been in hiding.

He was arrested at the Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) after a two-year intensive manhunt.

The US Department of Justice formally asked the Tanzanian government last month to extradite Shkuba and his cosuspected drug barons, believing that they had smuggled into the country huge quantities of heroin and cocaine.