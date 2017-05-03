Ethiopia: State Launches Carbon Emission Reduction Project

Oromia Forested Landscape Project (OFLP), a new climate resilient initiative, aimed at making substantial contribution for the reduction of carbon emission by 2030 was launched yesterday.

The implementation of the project has obtained an initial grant of 18 million USD from the World Bank "Bio-carbon Trust Fund" and could end up unlocking an additional grant of 50 million USD Bio-Carbon Fund based on results in slowing deforestation throughout the State.

The project is said to be "instrumental to support forest protection, sustainable forest management, and forest development issues that could contribute to reduction of emissions and enhancement of carbon stock in Oromia forested landscapes, " according to Dr. Hassan Yusuf, state Environment, Forest and Climate Change Authority Director General.

For his part, Stephen Danyo from the World Bank said the Bank is proud to support the program as Ethiopia is the pioneer in implementing this international initiative. He further added, "since no single entity is capable of accomplishing the effort, strong partnership from all agencies acting on environmental issues is required."

Speaking to The Ethiopian Herald Danyo said: "As a result of implementing the programme, deforestation in Oromia State will slow down, forest will be extended in to degraded agricultural land, and ultimately poverty will be reduced." There are many benefits that could be obtained from the program at a global level, managing natural resources, creating jobs thereby reducing poverty being the foremost ones, according to him.

Project coordinator, Tesfaye Gonfa also mentioned that the reduction of carbon emission as a result of the implementation of the project and other related efforts is set to be rewarded based on verifiable results.

OFLP, pilot project to be implemented in Oromia State is a national programme which is part of an international initiative that includes Zambia, Columbia and Indonesia. The 18 million USD granted to this project through the World Bank is funded by Norwegian and US governments.