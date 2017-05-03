Ethiopia: Community Service in ECSU

Colleges and universities are entrusted with the task of providing well-organized community services. Such learning institutions aim at stepping up their livelihood support to nearby communities. This community service helps to bring positive impact on the nearby target groups as well as others residing in places where the projects are being carried out.

Community service in higher education has its basis in the many and varied synergistic interactions that occur between learning institutions and surrounding community as the former pursue their educational mission.

During the conduct of these services, resources are mobilized in a way that benefits both the learning institutions and the community. In so doing, it is important for the college or university to assess the benefits that accrued to the community. Assessing its resource capacity and mobilization power is also vital to make sure that a learning institution is fulfilling its mission. There is a call for double checking it continues to receive support from its communities and maintains its academic merits.

Recently, as part of such moves, the Ethiopian Civil Service University (ECSU) has celebrated its first community service day.

On the occasion various designed projects aimed at addressing community problems had been displayed and progress reports were presented .

Research and Community Services Vice President Dr. Birhanu Belayneh noted that the projects have been designed in collaboration with the community to identify their priorities.

For the time being generating innovative mechanism to tackle commuter and pedestrian congestion around Addis Light Railway (LRT) Stations is the top priorities of the university while it would engage in developing small-scale waste recycling. The university has already designed footbridges to ease congestion at LRT stations, the vice president said

Community intervention is a key instrument to observe the impacts of education. To this end, the university has diversified ways of interacting with the community which includes community radio.

University Community Radio Manager Eden Bushira for her part said that the station has been providing profound opportunities for the community's inclusive and sustainable development.

Two proposal designs projects had been presented by two scholars from ECSU College of Urban Development and Engineering on Landscape Project and Small-Scale Solid Waste Disposal and Compost and Nursery Site in the ECSU main campus.

On the occasion the university community forwarded their comments and suggestions on the presented project designs.

Finally, the university community participated in different community service activities including fund raising for Mekedonia Humanitarian Association, a Home for the Elderly and Mentally Disabled (MHEMD). Community members as well donated blood to the Ethiopian Blood Bank and planted seedlings in different sites of the university.

Chernet Hailu told this writer; "I am delighted to be part of this much-awaited event because it gave me the opportunity to discharge my responsibility as a citizen as well as a member of a higher learning institution.

"Humanity is interconnected and the value of higher education should be maintained. In this regard, apart from the teaching and learning process to strengthen the clicking of learning institutions with surrounding communities higher learning institutions should be engaged in socio-economic activities, said Assistant professor Tesfaye Teshome.

Sister Rahel Belete from the National Blood Bank, for her part noted that civil servants are both beneficiaries and donors. The Blood Bank had witnessed a well-organized initiations,which it would like to commend. Respective higher education institutions and others should second the deeds of ECSU. On the very day the Bank had collected 39 units of blood that could save the lives of fellow citizens, badly in need of help.