Ethiopia: No Compromise With Quality Education

opinion

Twenty six years back, wallowing in absolute poverty, Ethiopia was at the verge of disintegration. Internal turmoil had opened its grotto mouth to swallow innocent citizens. However, thanks to the peace loving Ethiopians and others, the dark cloud, as a bad omen hovering on the sky, was averted. That turning point in history heralded the commencement of a peaceful journey. Following its ascension to power, the then Transitional Government aimed at bringing about immediate peace, stability and democratization parallel to fighting poverty.

Seeing the role of education in transforming the overall economic, political and social life of the country, the government has drafted the education policy prior to bringing into play the constitution and other policies.

The TGE did not give priority for educational policy without reason. It attached significance to it seeing its multidimensional role for change. Seeing the role of education for the overall economic and social life of the country, the then Transitional Government has taken the measure.

When the policy came into existence, it did not give priority to higher learning institutions but to primary schools. During those times, Ethiopian education had surfed 100 years. But, primary education coverage was about 19 per cent. It was after building the primary schools on strong foundation the expansion of secondary and the high learning institutions took focal point.

The higher education sector has contributed a great role in transforming Country's sonic-economic and political life.

What was the real motive behind expanding higher learning institutions? Was it to increase the number of higher educational institutes or to boost training and researches? Not at all. Traditionally, higher learning institutions were working targeting training and research. The two must not be the sole targets of higher learning institutions. Every research has to play a role in the sociology-econimic life of a particular society. If a research could not serve the country or community, it would be a paper target one. If the research fails to support the poor Ethiopian farmers, it would be a wastage of resource and time.

The role of high learning institutions must be nurturing manpower that will produce a scientific outcomes to support the poor Ethiopian farmers. What is more, it should be a centre that will churn out a skilled man power that promote multiculturalism and democratization.

The motive behind increasing the number of universities was not for the sake of political consumption or to compete with other countries but to address the basic needs of the nation.

It is already known that, the country had been through decades of civil war and undemocratic systems. This had negatively affected the quality of education given in the country. The deterioration of education quality in turn resulted in economic and social turmoil in the nation. However, following the new education policy tangible results are registered in the country. This does not mean that the educational quality of the country is absolutely perfect. It has its own limitations. But, it has played a significant role in the newly-born Ethiopia.

The expansion of universities across the country has also another significant role in expanding urban centres. Expansion of universities have brought urbanization. Places that were hardly inhabited by people have become urban centres.

These universities have contributed to equity, cohesion and democratization. More than all, our universities have contributed for the economic growth of the country. The increase in number of skilled manpower has contributed to the consecutive economic growth of the nation.

They have played a significant role for the success of MDGs and others. The universities have played a significant role in combating the drought and supporting other policies. Higher education have also played a significant role in combating poverty.

Quality of education may be defined in terms of both the purposefulness of the education and how well the purpose is mastered by the educator in delivery and by the learner in its reception.

Mastery from these two ends means that the educator is an effective carrier of the societal purpose, which in the Ethiopian case has to be so true, and the learners acquire the pertinent cognitive skills.

If the Ethiopian economic growth should keep on progressing, quality education must have a lion's share. In this regard, higher educational institutions-both public and private-have a moral and legal obligation. They must not simply have centres where Degrees, Masters or PhD are issued. They as well should be centres of excellence. The learning and teaching process has to focus on sustainable economic growth producing morally responsible citizens that promote multiculturalism and tolerance.