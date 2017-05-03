Ethiopia: Forum Advancing Cities Dev't - President

President Dr. Mulatu while addressing the 7th National Cities Forum

President Dr. Mulatu Teshome said that the effective federal system , feasible and participatory economic strategy as well as a conducive investment environment in the country have given impetus to the advancement of outstanding cities and the emerging ones.

Addressing the Seventh National Cities Forum Saturday ,the president noted that city growth is an engine to create more jobs and to support flourishing of small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

The president highlighted that the key objective of every city needs to go along with ongoing efforts of widening markets to SMEs apart from speeding up the transformation of agricultural led economy to industry one.

Dr. Mulatu said : " Ensuring flexible municipal services and good governance are fundamental to speed up development."

As the Forum attracted various actors, it would create a positive inter-cities competition and enhance best experience- sharing among cities, Dr. Mulatu noted.

For his part, Urban Development and Housing Minster Dr. Ambachew Mekonnen said modernizing city land management, keeping cities clean and green as well as maintaining transparency and accountability in the sector should be the priorities of the cities.

The minister further said that limitations in finance and contractors' capacity are the major bottlenecks in the sector.

According to him, over 131,000 houses are being constructed in Addis Ababa City. These housing construction projects have already created 1,173,639 jobs in the last nine months alone.

At the event, Gondar City Mayor Tekeba Tebabal said that the forum has been contributing a lot towards industrialization and expansion of trade partnerships with neighboring and foreign countries.

Mayor Tekeba emphasized that Gondar is among the ancient cities of Ethiopia, served as a Camelot for over 250 years. He said hosting such important forum is a great opportunity to the city to promote its untapped natural and man-made tourist attractions.

Moreover, the forum is vital in nurturing best performances, promoting socio-economic ties and people-to-people relations as well as consolidating nations, nationalities and peoples interactions, he noted.

The 7th National Cities Forum was opened Monday with theme: "Sustainable Urban Development and Good Governance for Ethiopia's Renaissance," and would last for seven days.

More than 230 local cities' representatives including Montgomery city from Ohio State are taking part in the forum.