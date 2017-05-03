3 May 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia, Germany Agree to Boost Partnership

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Alazar Shiferaw

Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn and Vice Chancellor and Foreign Minister of Germany Sigmar Gabriel discussed on how to further strengthen the two countries' partnerships and cooperation on regional and international affairs.

Both countries agreed to support efforts of rebuilding Somalia through maintaining the existing peace and security and creating jobs for Somali youth.

The two sides also expressed their readiness to attract many more German investors to Ethiopia.

Both also said they would work together to bring an end to South Sudanese civil war, according to European Affairs Director General Ambassador Tesfaye Yilma.

As the chancellor made a visit to Mogadishu and Baidoa in Somalia , they exchanged views on issues of the country.

Ethiopia and Germany has a long standing diplomatic relations working in partnership in all spheres.

Ethiopia

Somali President Visits Ethiopia ... At Last

Somalia's new president, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo, was to visit Ethiopia on Wednesday in a much-anticipated meeting… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.