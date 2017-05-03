Ethiopia, Germany Agree to Boost Partnership

Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn and Vice Chancellor and Foreign Minister of Germany Sigmar Gabriel discussed on how to further strengthen the two countries' partnerships and cooperation on regional and international affairs.

Both countries agreed to support efforts of rebuilding Somalia through maintaining the existing peace and security and creating jobs for Somali youth.

The two sides also expressed their readiness to attract many more German investors to Ethiopia.

Both also said they would work together to bring an end to South Sudanese civil war, according to European Affairs Director General Ambassador Tesfaye Yilma.

As the chancellor made a visit to Mogadishu and Baidoa in Somalia , they exchanged views on issues of the country.

Ethiopia and Germany has a long standing diplomatic relations working in partnership in all spheres.