Ethiopia: Depression - How Far Do We Admit Its Existence?

analysis

Millions suffer from some form mental sickness throughout the world and this is so undeniably even here in our country. How many times have we seen people who roam around the streets of the city without any visible signs of normalcy? How many times have we seen individuals talking to themselves, sometimes loudly? How many times have we seen people shout or sing on the roads disregarding the fact that they may disturb others? At times, you see individuals who walk half vested and half naked talking to themselves or talking loudly or singing in a manner that could be described as aggressive. Some other times you see people who just cross the streets without even glancing if vehicles are coming or not. Evidently, they are totally absorbed in their own world; they are absorbed in their own problems. They may have worries; they may have agonies and this must have affected them profoundly. This definitely has something to do with their state of mind and most probably they may have some health issue to take care of.

The issue of mental health is often overlooked here even by family members, and friends, as people tend to dismiss these people quite lightly and may be often in a friendly manner as 'mad' or 'crazy' or 'eccentric'. Not everyone gives them the kind of attention and care they may be in desperate need of and deserve. Doctors admonish that people who have 'mental issues' should be treated in a very delicate manner on a case by case basis; and the sooner the better. But unfortunately what we observe here is that normal people do not have the 'patience' to deal with these individuals with the necessary caution. These people are not consulted or asked about their state of mind nor do we care to investigate what may have gone wrong in their day to day life.

The issue of mental health is very much overlooked by many and what is even more troubling is that our doctors say that certain cases could be very easily resolved with a little bit of understanding and care. Talking about it alone could take care of the problem to a great extent.

Depression is the theme of this year's World Health Day. Every year come 7th April the World Health Day is marked and this year the focus was on mental health and that was specifically depression. Depression is one of the forms of mental disturbance that one can suffer from. The statistics may vary but it is believed that there are millions of people in the world who suffer from this ailment permanently. Depression, doctors say, is indeed an ailment and must be treated as such. Here in Ethiopia as well there are people who suffer from this malaise even though we may not find easily the number of those who suffer from it, and as our culture itself does not particularly encourage people to come out and show or declare their status, especially if we take into account mental issues. What we do is cover up or minimize the issue rather than bring it to the attention of the family and then may be try and resolve it or have it treated.

In the first place, what is depression and is it well known and understood in our country? Why is it important to address issues of depression? The World Health Organisation has this year adopted this topic because of its immense negative consequences on societies across the world. That is why it has tried to address it in its various campaigns of sensitization as it does every year with a new health related theme.

There is no discrimination when it comes to being affected by depression as it could be an issue for people of all ages, from all walks of life, in all countries. Depression has been ascertained to cause mental anguish and impacts on people's ability to carry out even the simplest everyday tasks, with sometimes devastating consequences for relationships with family and friends and even the ability to get engaged and earn a living. The worst case scenario of depression is suicide, and it has been found out by WHO experts that it is now the second leading cause of death among youths between the ages of 15-29 year.

However, the interesting thing is that there is enough medical evidence that shows that depression can be prevented and then treated as well. What we need to focus is that first of all we need to understand fully what it is all about and then we can see how it can be prevented. Why are people depressed? If we can understand that a person is depressed and if we realize that it is indeed a kind of illness, then we can help her get the necessary attention and then proceed to treat her. These people actually need help and there are millions in this basket.

What is depression?

Doctors describe depression is an illness characterized by persistent sadness and a loss of interest in activities that you normally enjoy, accompanied by an inability to carry out daily activities, for at least two weeks. In addition, people with depression normally have several of the following symptoms: a loss of energy; a change in appetite; sleeping more or less; anxiety; reduced concentration; indecisiveness; restlessness; feelings of worthlessness, guilt, or hopelessness; and thoughts of self-harm or suicide.

The World Health Organization is carrying out a campaign that focuses on this very important societal issue. Definitely, if we look at the symptoms we will find out that there are indeed millions who are affected by it. We have observed that especially among people of advanced age and people who have lost very important family members such as a child or a parent and in cases when people are forced to change their normal way of life especially when these people are forced to change place of residence or even country. It has been observed that Ethiopian citizens that go abroad for a number of reasons have been affected by such issues when they have found the new locality or culture or norm as not responding to their expectations.

I can cite a couple of examples that I have come personally across. Once a student was sent to Italy for university studies and since he could not adapt to the new cultural and climatic environment he began to feel that he could not cope with it, and that he had no choice but abandon. But this state of affairs did not suit him as he had gone to Europe having abandoned his work place, his salary and even his loved ones including his fiancé and that he had extremely rosy hopes of returning with a specialization and lead a better life. However, all these plans were fading in front of his eyes as he could not cope with the psychological set back. He was deeply disappointed and saddened and he began to shy away from his friends and did not want to talk to anyone. He was obviously showing signs of depression. Later on he even began to feel some form of paranoia. I was completely taken aback by this state of affairs and obviously he was advised to go and see a doctor. But he was not willing to do that. He avoided it because he was feeling hostile even to them.

This state of affairs continued for months and his conditions were deteriorating, but finally as the doctors talked with his friends and people who lived with him, they decided to have him repatriated as they sensed that he needed to return to his original home country and regain his family members so that they would eventually help him overcome it. This was a clear cut case of depression that was slowly pushing the young man towards suicide if the drastic measure was not taken in time.

Another case I know of is another student that I knew very well who was sent to France for university studies. Similarly in his case, the young man found himself lonely and without being able to communicate well with anyone in the surrounding as he did not have enough communications skills in the new language. He was completely displaced finding himself in a completely new environment with new faces, new cultural ambience and new customs. When he called me on the phone seeking some advice, I tried to calm him down and told him to first of all try and study the language as much as he could and then acquaint himself to new people, and try and make friends and communicate with them. Eventually he couldn't. His case became more and more serious and the French fortunately understood quickly his case and after a stay of some eight months there, they decided to repatriate him. The guy rejoined his family but some sort of mental damage had already visited him before he could recover to a good extent. As a whole however, one can say he has been 'saved' from being a total failure in life; and he has since almost wholly recovered reinserting himself in society and getting some sort of remedy. Otherwise, things would have resulted to be a disaster and we would have lost another citizen.

Another case that I know of is the incidence of an aged woman whose children are in the States and having been invited to join them she went there. They have their kids and families, she went there to live with them, but after some years, she was exhibiting signs of depression such as not willing to talk and hating her situation although she did not quite admit it. Our culture does not give much leeway to act differently. On the one hand, she was worried that her children and grandchildren would be offended of what she might say, but on the other hand, she could not cope with the way life was treating her. She was not happy at all. She obviously felt lonely when the grand children went to school and the adults went to work. The whole day she was forced to stay at home, all alone by herself, without the necessary interaction with anybody who spoke her language or understood her feelings.

Eventually as days continued to pile up and become months and years, she began to develop a form of depression. There was little that actually attracted her in that society and she felt lonely and sort of abandoned as several would do in that society except the short time she would pass with her grandchild. The hectic life of the USA meant that people are all engaged in their own personal and professional life and this old lady did not have any manner of taking care of her interests such as talking to friends and neighbours as she used to do back home. She did not have any manner of going to church and hold sessions of prayer that would suit her faith and have a fruitful day in terms of communications with people of her culture and language. All this was a dream to her and the ultimate result was depression.

Depression as doctors insist can be first of all prevented and the first step is to talk continuously about it and about a quantity of matters that are of interest to the would-be patient. If in the case of the people who change places of residence there is a serious cultural and communication gap, it should be addressed in time. May be the ultimate solution could be repatriation as the case of so many students who are forced to flee their families and then fail in life. The end result is often premature death.

The World Health Organization's campaign is hence very important as it brings to the attention of every family, every individual that any mental issue must be addressed properly; and if it is a case of depression then talking is one of the key factors that can alleviate the suffering of people and then eventually cure or heal them.

At the core of the campaign is the importance of talking about depression as a vital component of recovery. The stigma surrounding mental illness, including depression, remains a barrier to people seeking help throughout the world. Here in our society there more of a tendency to alienate people with mental issues or even mock at them rather than be close to them and may be try and help them with their illness. Talking about depression, whether with a family member, friend or medical professional, talking together in larger groups, for example in schools, the workplace and social settings; or in the public domain, in the news media, blogs or social media, helps break down this stigma, ultimately leading to more people seeking help. The more people are aware of the case, the more sympathetic they would be and become a part of the solution rather than aggravate the problem by despising and avoiding these people. Hence we need to acknowledge the existence of the sickness and then we need to face it by communicating and talking.