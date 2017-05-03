South Africa: Zuma, Corruption and the Arms Deal - the Gift That Just Keeps On Giving

analysis

Details in an apparently "explosive" affidavit filed by politically connected attorney, Ajay Sooklal, in the Pretoria High Court and claiming that President Jacob Zuma requested him not to divulge to the Seriti Commission into the arms deal that he [Zuma] had received gifts and bribes, have been in the public realm since 2014. Corruption Watch and the Right2Know Campaign, who launched a court bid in September 2016 challenging the findings of the Seriti Commission and seeking to have the outcome set aside, only learned of Sooklal's apparent filing to the court from reports in the Sunday Times at the weekend. By MARIANNE THAMM.

Only when they read about it in the Sunday Times at the weekend did Corruption Watch Executive Director, David Lewis, and the NPO's legal team learn that Ajay Sooklal had filed an affidavit in support of a High Court application lodged by Corruption Watch jointly with Right2Know to have the findings of the Seriti Commission of inquiry set aside.

Speaking to Daily Maverick, Lewis said that Sooklal had not approached Corruption Watch or Right2Know to indicate that he wished to join their application. However, what Sooklal's affidavit does do, said Lewis, is bear out the contention that...