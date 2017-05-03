3 May 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Mara Regional Commissioner Directs Councils to Help Locals On Industrialisation

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mugini Jacob

Serengeti — Mara Regional Commissioner Dr Charles Mlingwa has directed district councils in the region to help local investors to invest in industries so as to boost efforts on industrialisation.

"Local government authorities must help local investors to seize industrialisation opportunities in their areas," he said in Musoma on Monday during the May Day celebrations.

He pointed out that both foreign and local investors should be treated equally when it comes to investment opportunities in industries.

Since the region is blessed with varieties of resources like gold, wildlife, livestock and vast fertile land, they should be used as opportunities in establishing industries for the benefit of its people and the nation as a whole, he said.

Dr Mlingwa also urged workers from public and private sectors to work hard by delivering high quality services to citizens and help in transforming the area into an industrial region.

"Workers are important in realising industrial economy," he said while addressing hundreds of workers of the region.

Serengeti District Commissioner Mr Nurdin Babu commended the organisers for choosing the district to host workers Day Celebrations.

Best performing workers from various sectors were awarded with certificates and different prizes.

Tanzania

Tanzania Extradites Suspected Global Drug Kingpin 'Shkuba' to U.S.

Lawyers representing the most wanted drug king, Ally Khatibu Haji, alias Shkuba and two others, were yesterday caught by… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.