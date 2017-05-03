Tanzania: Mara Regional Commissioner Directs Councils to Help Locals On Industrialisation

Serengeti — Mara Regional Commissioner Dr Charles Mlingwa has directed district councils in the region to help local investors to invest in industries so as to boost efforts on industrialisation.

"Local government authorities must help local investors to seize industrialisation opportunities in their areas," he said in Musoma on Monday during the May Day celebrations.

He pointed out that both foreign and local investors should be treated equally when it comes to investment opportunities in industries.

Since the region is blessed with varieties of resources like gold, wildlife, livestock and vast fertile land, they should be used as opportunities in establishing industries for the benefit of its people and the nation as a whole, he said.

Dr Mlingwa also urged workers from public and private sectors to work hard by delivering high quality services to citizens and help in transforming the area into an industrial region.

"Workers are important in realising industrial economy," he said while addressing hundreds of workers of the region.

Serengeti District Commissioner Mr Nurdin Babu commended the organisers for choosing the district to host workers Day Celebrations.

Best performing workers from various sectors were awarded with certificates and different prizes.