Tanzania: Slight Relief for Motorists As Fuel Cap Prices Drop

Motorists will enjoy a decrease in pump prices after the industry regulator announced new cap prices for petroleum products, yesterday.

The Director General of Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (EWURA), Mr Felix Ngamlagosi, attributed the reduction in local pump prices to largely decrease in world oil market prices and a slight appreciation of the Tanzanian Shilling against the US dollar.

Pump prices for petrol and diesel have decreased by 31/- (equivalent to 1.48 per cent) and 80/- (equivalent to 4.18 per cent), for a litre, respectively, while the same quantity of kerosene has decreased by 16/- (equivalent to 0.88 per cent).

"Retail and wholesale prices of petrol and diesel for Tanga Region have also decreased compared to prices that were published last month. Kerosene prices remain unchanged due to the fact that there was no new consignment of kerosene imported in the month of April 2017 through Tanga Port.

"Retail prices for petrol and diesel have decreased by 127/- (about 6.10 per cent) and 86/- (about 4.40 per cent), per litre, respectively," the regulator said in a statement, yesterday.

Adding: "Furthermore, it should be noted that the reduction in Tanga's prices are higher than those in Dar es Salaam due to the fact that there were no new consignment imported in Tanga in March 2017."

However, oil marketing companies are free to sell their products at a price that gives them a competitive advantage provided that, such prices do not exceed the price cap for the relevant product. Commenting on the reduction, the Chairperson of Tanzania Truck Owners Association (TATOA), Ms Angelina Ngalula, said the change will enable transporters to cut down operation costs.

"This is good news for all of us because when prices for oil decrease, then consumers will have commodities transported to them at lower prices; fuel forms a very huge component in the transportation sector," she told this paper in a telephone interview.

Her views were shared by Joakim Masanja, a taxi driver at Tazara area, who said despite the slight decrease there was relief in his business.

"It may be a small decrease, but if you buy fuel in large quantities you will be able to save a lot," he stated.

With the new prices, a litre of petrol, diesel and kerosene will be sold at 2,027/- , 1,844/- and 1 , 8 4 2 / - , respectively while the same quantity will attract 2,207/-, 2,025/- and 2,022/- in Ngara District, Kagera Region.