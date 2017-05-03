Tanzania Football Federation Venue Change Riles Simba

Tension mounted yesterday as the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) dramatically announced that the eagerly awaited Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) final clash between Simba SC and Mbao will be played at the Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma.

TFF Vice- President, Wallace Karia confirmed yesterday in Dar es Salaam that the final which will unveil the country's flag bearer in next year's CAF Confederation Cup will be held at the Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma and not at the National Stadium as earlier announced.

Initially, TFF President Jamal Malinzi tweeted on Monday, saying that a draw will be conducted live on Azam TV at a later date, to pick a neutral venue that will host the final.

This came at a backdrop of the fact that the federation had already declared in the past months that the ASFC final encounter will be staged at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam. And, the latest change of venue was hotly disputed by Simba officials, who claimed that they are suspecting 'something fishy'. Perplexed Simba top official, who preferred for anonymity, said this change of heart only came after their rivals, Young Africans were bundled out of the campaign.

"The venue for the final was declared long ago...why this sudden change, what are they (TFF) trying to achieve," complained the official. "In football regulations, venue which hosts the final of a tournament is normally picked earlier, even before the kick off of the tournament.

The regulations have nothing to do with the selection of the venue basing on where the finalists come from," a livid Simba official said. Later yesterday the club issued a statement that President Evance Aveva will call a press conference today to express their concern.

A section of football supporters also criticised the TFF move, describing the decision as strange in football cycles. However, Karia said the federation has the mandate to pick a venue to host the tournament's final, according to the tournament's regulation as provided for in Section 5, which allows them to pick any stadium which meet the standards set by the federation.

Karia said the decision to pick Jamhuri Stadium was based on the centrality and neutrality of the venue.

Malinzi had earlier announced through his Twitter's account, saying the move to shift the venue was based on a decision by the National Stadium management to close the stadium after the Mainland Premier League to pave way for upgrading of the pitch. Last year's final of the tournament that involved eventual champions Young Africans and Azam FC was hosted at the National Stadium.

Yanga were crowned the champions after thrashing Azam 3-0. Yanga were last weekend dethroned by Mbao FC after losing 1-0 at the CCM- Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza in the second semi final of the tournament as the Mwanza lads set a date with Simba in the final.

Yanga' s Vincent Andrew own goal in the 27th minute of the game saw the defending champions ending their title defence campaign in a bitter way and leaving the race to their archrivals Simba and Mbao FC.

Simba cruised into the finals after defeating last year's finalist Azam 1-0 at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam last Saturday with the lone goal scored in the second half by Mohamed Ibrahim, who was later given a marching order for a second bookable offence.

Earlier in the match Azam's midfielder Abubakar Salum had also a marching orders by referee Mathew Akrama for a crude tackle on a Simba player.