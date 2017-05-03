3 May 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: FEC Meeting Starts Without Buhari

Photo: This Day
President Muhammadu Buhari.
By Sani Tukur

President Muhammadu Buhari was absent at the start of Wednesday's weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council.

The meeting was still ongoing as at the time of this report, and the president could still join in.

Today's meeting started at exactly 11 a.m. and was presided by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. The national anthem was followed by prayers from two ministers: FCT, Mohammed Bello, and Budget and Planning, Udo Udoma.

Should the president not attend Wednesday's meeting, it will be the third consecutive FEC meeting he would be absent from, amidst concerns about his health.

Mr. Buhari on Tuesday met with the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, and the Group Managing Director of the state oil firm, NNPC, Maikanti Baru.

Details later...

