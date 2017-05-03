Tanzania: Maxicom Gears Up for 100,000 New Job Opportunities

Maxicom Africa yesterday unveiled plans to create over 100,000 jobs in Tanzania and abroad, partly to support the government's fight against unemployment.

Maxicom Africa, popularly known as Maximalipo, also envisages offloading 25 per cent of its shares to Tanzanians through the stock market as per the country's laws and regulations.

The company's new Board Chairperson, Professor Samwel Wangwe, unveiled the plans in Dar es Salaam yesterday during official inauguration of the firm's new board of directors, saying the jobs will be created within the next three years.

Professor Wangwe said the company, one of the largest taxpayers in the country, is determined to create 100,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities for various professionals inside and outside the country.

The envisaged job opportunities will also include small and medium entrepreneurs, operating as Maximalipo agents, countrywide.

"Our new board, which commences its duties today (yesterday) aims at ensuring that Maximalipo, which currently operates in six countries in Africa; Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and Rwanda, extends its operations to ten more African countries and expands employment opportunities from 16,000 to 100,000," said Prof Wangwe.

He further said that the increase in jobs will enable the government to expand its tax collections through the created employments. On offloading shares, Prof Wangwe said the firm was finalising the process, with the views of empowering Tanzanians, economically.

The new board and second since the company was established has eight members - Dr Donath Olomi, Engineer George Mulamula, Engineer Hashim Lema, Engineer Juma Rajabu, Engineer Jameson Kasati, Mr Ahmed Lusassi and Lucy Kanza - also aims at supporting the government to reach its goal economic independence.

According to Prof Wangwe, the company will invest more in the Information Communication Technology (ICT) and create an incubation hub which will work on developing technologies through ensuring that the government have electronic systems to identify different sources of taxes as well as control and supervision of collections.

The board also vowed to ensure the company, which has been in business for eight years, continues paying taxes as per laws of the country and maintaining the status of being among the country's largest tax payers.

Prof Wangwe who takes over from the outgoing Chairman, Engineer Hashim Lema disclosed that the board is determined to bring big revolution in the company and amplify the good things that the previous board has done.

Maximalipo is currently supervising the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) vehicles tax collections through its TRA Magari system and manages the Bus Rapid Transit (UDART), ferries and other electronic managed systems in the country.

Maxicom Africa, native Tanzanian owned and Dar es Salaam-based ICT integration firm, has extensive operations in East African countries and seeks to extend reach with value added services for the growth of ICT Technology to the rest of the continent.