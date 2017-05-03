3 May 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Strong Demand for Beef Pushes Up Prices, Supply

High demand for cattle meat in Dar es Salaam Region this month could be the driving force for increased supply and prices during the period compared to the preceding month.

Easter and other public holidays in the month under review could be one of the reasons that pushed up demand for beef making prices and supply to remain higher.

Cattle supply at Pugu auction increased by 12.6 per cent to 32,820 in the month under review compared to 29,130 in the preceding month.

Similarly, the increased cattle supply in April is attributed to the problems of hunger where livestock keepers are forced to sell part of their herds to buy the skyrocketing food prices. With the exception of mature female cattle grade two whose prices declined slightly, the prices for the remaining grades three and mature male grades two and three shot up.

The prices for mature female cattle grade two registered slight decline of 0.8 per cent to 754,000/- in the month under review compared to 760,000/- in March. The prices of grade three increased by 3.7 per cent to 565,333/- compared to 545,000/- in March.

The prices for mature male cattle grade two rose by 7.9 per cent to 869,333/- compared to 805,000/- of the preceding month. Prices of grade three increased by 17.2 per cent to 755,000/- compared to 644,000/-.

