Uganda: Press Freedom Is Limited - Journalists Speak Out

World Freedom Press Day is celebrated every May 3rd. Today we talk to journalists, and friends of journalists about their experiences in the field and how far they feel Uganda has come as far as press freedom is concerned.

Sheila Nduhukire, an anchor and journalist with NTV Uganda talks about her experience on what it means to be a female journalist and being gagged by the powers that be.

Her colleague, Agnes Nandutu, shares her experience on being targeted for her critical reporting as a senior reporter at Parliament.

Bernard Tabaire, a co-founder and director of programmes at African Centre for Media Excellence in Kampala, talks about the state of press freedom in Uganda, and is emphatic on the fact that any country's development and ultimately freedom, is partly reflected through the level of press freedom.

Others like Giles Muhame of Chimp Reports, Robert Ssempala of Human Rights Network for Journalists and Judith Atim of 933 KFM also give their take.