3 May 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: India to Finance Water Project for Tabora

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jimmy Lwangili

The government of India has signed a contract of 268.35 million US dollars with Tanzania through the Ministry of Water and Irrigation in a quest to improve water supply projects in Tabora Region.

The agreement that was inked late last month between the Minister of Water and Irrigation in Tanzania, Eng Gerson Lwenge and the Indian Deputy High Commissioner Mr Robert Shetkintong, aims at benefitting the districts of Tabora, Igunga and Nzega. Eng Lwenge thanked the government of India for its assistance to Tanzania especially in water supply sector.

He said the projects will improve the lives of the common people in the region in an area that is of high priority to the Government of Tanzania.

"The water project in Tabora, Nzega and Igunga will involve construction of a water pumping station, water treatment plant, water transmission pipelines and water distribution network over the next two and a half years," he explained.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by the Regional Commissioner of Tabora Mr Aggrey Mwanri, several Members of Parliament, and representatives of the regional administration.

Deputy High Commissioner of India Mr Robert Shetkintong told the gathering that India and Tanzania enjoyed longstanding, friendly and strong relations politically, economically and socially. According to him, in 2016, India was the largest trading partner for Tanzania and her exports to India constituted nearly 20 per cent of global exports.

He mentioned that development partnership was an important aspect of the growing India-Tanzania relations. "When the Indian Prime Minister visited Tanzania in July 2016 and met the Tanzanian President John Magufuli.

The two leaders identified 'water' as an important sector for cooperation in the coming years," adding that India was considering further assistance and partnership in the water sector in Tanzania.

The Indian Deputy High Commissioner said an Indian Company WAPCOS will be the project management consultant, while the contractual work will be executed by M/s Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited, L&T Constructions/Sriram EPC and Afcons Infrastructure Limited/ SMC Infrastructure Private Limited.

Tanzania

Tanzania Extradites Suspected Global Drug Kingpin 'Shkuba' to U.S.

Lawyers representing the most wanted drug king, Ally Khatibu Haji, alias Shkuba and two others, were yesterday caught by… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.