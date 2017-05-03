Tanzania: India to Finance Water Project for Tabora

The government of India has signed a contract of 268.35 million US dollars with Tanzania through the Ministry of Water and Irrigation in a quest to improve water supply projects in Tabora Region.

The agreement that was inked late last month between the Minister of Water and Irrigation in Tanzania, Eng Gerson Lwenge and the Indian Deputy High Commissioner Mr Robert Shetkintong, aims at benefitting the districts of Tabora, Igunga and Nzega. Eng Lwenge thanked the government of India for its assistance to Tanzania especially in water supply sector.

He said the projects will improve the lives of the common people in the region in an area that is of high priority to the Government of Tanzania.

"The water project in Tabora, Nzega and Igunga will involve construction of a water pumping station, water treatment plant, water transmission pipelines and water distribution network over the next two and a half years," he explained.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by the Regional Commissioner of Tabora Mr Aggrey Mwanri, several Members of Parliament, and representatives of the regional administration.

Deputy High Commissioner of India Mr Robert Shetkintong told the gathering that India and Tanzania enjoyed longstanding, friendly and strong relations politically, economically and socially. According to him, in 2016, India was the largest trading partner for Tanzania and her exports to India constituted nearly 20 per cent of global exports.

He mentioned that development partnership was an important aspect of the growing India-Tanzania relations. "When the Indian Prime Minister visited Tanzania in July 2016 and met the Tanzanian President John Magufuli.

The two leaders identified 'water' as an important sector for cooperation in the coming years," adding that India was considering further assistance and partnership in the water sector in Tanzania.

The Indian Deputy High Commissioner said an Indian Company WAPCOS will be the project management consultant, while the contractual work will be executed by M/s Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited, L&T Constructions/Sriram EPC and Afcons Infrastructure Limited/ SMC Infrastructure Private Limited.