Kenya: Nakuru Governor Mbugua Says He Is Still in Jubilee Party

Nakuru Governor Kinuthia Mbugua has denied reports that he has ditched the Jubilee Party so as to defend his seat as an independent candidate in the August 8 elections.

In a statement issued by his communications director Eddy Kimani, the governor said he is confident that his appeal challenging the election of former National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) chairman Lee Kinyanjui during the Jubilee nominations will be dealt with in a free, fair and transparent manner.

"Reports in sections of the media that I am planning to run as an independent candidate are false, probably engineered by my opponent. I have not given the pronouncement," stated Governor Mbugua.

He said he will respect the will of the people of Nakuru, adding that he will consult them before making a decision on the way forward.

SUPPORT UHURU

Mr Mbugua also reiterated that his support for President Uhuru Kenyatta's re-election bid remains firm.

"I strongly support President Uhuru Kenyatta's re-election bid ahead of the August 8 general election," said Governor Mbugua.

Governor Mbugua launched an appeal after Mr Kinyanjui, a former Nakuru Town MP, was declared the winner in last week's Jubilee primaries.

The governor, who described the primaries as a sham, said he lost unfairly to Mr Kinyanjui.

Mr Kinyanjui was declared the winner by the returning officer, Mr Jepta Rono, after garnering 216,385 votes while Governor Mbugua to get managed 150,137.

The governor spent the better part of Tuesday evening at the Jubilee Party headquarters in Nairobi awaiting news on his appeal.

The appeals' tribunal is set to issue its ruling on Friday.