The milk shortage being experienced in most parts of the country has now hit Laikipia and Nyandarua counties.

The residents have decried the shortage which has led to an increase in the price of raw milk, with a litre now retailing at Sh70 up from Sh55.

"The price of the commodity has doubled and it is missing in some supermarkets and shops across the town. Most milk shelves are now empty while some shops and supermarkets are stocking only packet milk which is expensive," said Ms Evelyn Wanjiku, a resident of Nyahururu Town.

She added that a 500ml packet of packed milk is retailing at Sh70 which an ordinary consumer cannot afford.

Mr Peter Gikwa, a resident of Mairo Inya Town in Nyandarua County noted that the price of milk has been rising drastically for the past four months, almost beating that of sugar.

"Things have been getting worse due to persistent drought but we are hoping for the best because we have started receiving some rain," he said.

LOW SUPPLY

Most shop owners have also indicated that they have not been receiving regular milk supply in the recent past.

"The milk I have been collecting from farmers in the last three months has not been enough to cope with my customers' demands," noted Ms Helen Wanjiku, a milk vendor in Nyahururu Town.

Mr Bernard Njoroge a dairy famer from Boiman in Nyandarua County expressed fears that the shortage is likely to persists until early June when the current rains are likely to have effect on animal feeds.

"The shortage is attributed to the drought conditions that most parts of the country have experienced in the last six months. The situation could remain the same until next month.

"This is because most of us depend on green fodder and that is when the current rains are likely to have effect on the fodder," said Mr Njoroge.