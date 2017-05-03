Photo: G Stolley/SAPA

President Jacob Zuma's residence in Nkandla in KwaZulu-Natal (file photo).

A disciplinary hearing for Department of Public Works employee Rakesh Dhaniram was postponed in Durban on Wednesday.

Dhaniram is one of 12 department officials accused of acting unlawfully when they approved R246m worth of improvements to President Jacob Zuma's Nkandla homestead.

His first hearing lasted just a few minutes, because Dhaniram's legal team required various documents for perusal, including audio recordings from the Special Investigations Unit (SIU).

Dhaniram and the department's legal team agreed on the postponement.

"The employee required further time to consider their position. In some of the responses, the employer pointed out those documents would be available for inspection at SIU," the department's lawyer Deshin Pillay said.

The officials involved in the Nkandla project are being investigated following recommendations in the Special Investigation Unit's (SIU) report.

Dhaniram's hearing was scheduled to commence on Wednesday, and was meant to run over three days.

Both legal teams will inform the hearing's chairperson, Advocate Nhlanhla Mfeka, of an agreed date for proceedings to resume.

According to the SIU report, Dhaniram along with other officials, flouted the open tender procedures in approving procurement strategy for emergency building and civil works.

The alleged deviation in procurement allegedly cost the government millions of rand in irregular expenditure.

Source: News24