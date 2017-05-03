3 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Nkandla Upgrades - Public Works Employee's Disciplinary Hearing Postponed

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: G Stolley/SAPA
President Jacob Zuma's residence in Nkandla in KwaZulu-Natal (file photo).

A disciplinary hearing for Department of Public Works employee Rakesh Dhaniram was postponed in Durban on Wednesday.

Dhaniram is one of 12 department officials accused of acting unlawfully when they approved R246m worth of improvements to President Jacob Zuma's Nkandla homestead.

His first hearing lasted just a few minutes, because Dhaniram's legal team required various documents for perusal, including audio recordings from the Special Investigations Unit (SIU).

Dhaniram and the department's legal team agreed on the postponement.

"The employee required further time to consider their position. In some of the responses, the employer pointed out those documents would be available for inspection at SIU," the department's lawyer Deshin Pillay said.

The officials involved in the Nkandla project are being investigated following recommendations in the Special Investigation Unit's (SIU) report.

Dhaniram's hearing was scheduled to commence on Wednesday, and was meant to run over three days.

Both legal teams will inform the hearing's chairperson, Advocate Nhlanhla Mfeka, of an agreed date for proceedings to resume.

According to the SIU report, Dhaniram along with other officials, flouted the open tender procedures in approving procurement strategy for emergency building and civil works.

The alleged deviation in procurement allegedly cost the government millions of rand in irregular expenditure.

Source: News24

South Africa

18 More Charges For Nigeria Pastor Accused of Sexual Assault

Hundreds of people gathered outside the Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court on Wednesday ahead of the bail application of… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.