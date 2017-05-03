South Africa: First Stormers Start for Kiwi Treeby

Kiwi centre Shaun Treeby will make his first start for the Stormers in their Super Rugby clash against the Hurricanes at Westpac Stadium in Wellington on Friday (09:35 SA time).

Having made his Stormers debut off the bench against his former team the Highlanders in Dunedin last week, Treeby will wear the No 12 jersey in Wellington, having traded places with Dan Kriel.

The only other change to the backline that started against the Highlanders sees Dewaldt Duvenage at scrumhalf, with Jano Vermaak providing cover this week.

There are a number of changes to the forward pack which has been hit hard by injury in recent weeks.

In the loose trio, captain Siya Kolisi is back at blindside flank with Kobus van Dyk getting his first opportunity to start on the openside.

Chris van Zyl returns from a week out with concussion to take his place in the second row alongside Jan de Klerk, whilst in the front row there are two new props in the starting line-up as Wilco Louw and Ali Vermaak get an opportunity.

Props Caylib Oosthuizen and Oli Kebble are new additions on the bench, along with lock JD Schickerling, who will get his first opportunity for the Stormers this season should he take the field.

After two tough games on tour in New Zealand, Stormers coach Robbie Fleck wants to see a positive response from his team this weekend.

"We have had to learn some hard lessons on this tour which will be good for us going forward.

"We face the defending champions and the players are determined to make an impression and show that we can be competitive," he said.

Teams:

Hurricanes

TBA

Stormers

15 SP Marais, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 EW Viljoen, 12 Shaun Treeby, 11 Dillyn Leyds, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Dewaldt Duvenage, 8 Nizaam Carr, 7 Siya Kolisi (captain), 6 Kobus van Dyk, 5 Chris van Zyl, 4 Jan de Klerk, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ali Vermaak

Substitutes: 16 Ramone Samuels, 17 Caylib Oosthuizen, 18 Oli Kebble, 19 JD Schickerling, 20 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 21 Jano Vermaak, 22 Dan Kriel, 23 Bjorn Basson

Source: Sport24