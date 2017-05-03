Namibia: Cycling Sensation's Life Cut Short

Photo: The Namibian

The late Costa Seibeb.

The Namibian Cycling Federation (NCF), and the cycling fraternity in Namibia as a whole are devasted at the terrible news that cyclist Raul Costa Seibeb, tragically passed away on May 1.

The 25-year old Costa Seibeb was one of the country's top cyclists, who had accummulated numerous accolades and awards over the past years. His raw talent made him a force to be reckoned with in both road cycling and mountain biking. He has represented Namibia on numerous occasions.

His many cycling achievements include, amongst others, being crowned Namibia's Road Race Champion in 2014, Namibia's XCO National Champion in 2015, and winner of the 2016 Otjiwa Eagle Ride MTB Challenge. He was the reigning National Cross Country Marathon Champion, which he won in February this year.

According to Rolf Adrian, Vice President of the NCF , "We were shocked to learn about this tragic event earlier today. He participated at the Klein Aus MTB Challenge event this weekend - an event which he won in 2015 as well."

"This is a tremendous loss for the cycling community, as Costa's tenacity and perserverance to succeed made him an idol for many young aspiring athletes. We extend our sincere condolences from the entire Namibian cycling community to the family and friends of Raul Costa Seibeb," he added.