Mauritius: Engaging Citizens Online - NPCC Launches Smart Ideas Platform

The ECO (Engaging Citizens Online), a platform for smart ideas, was launched yesterday by the National Productivity and Competitiveness Council (NPCC), in Ebène Cybercity.

The platform focuses on empowering citizens to be more engaged through the creation of a market place for ideas and converting them into actionable portfolios. Members of the public are invited, through the ECO, to discuss and provide their views on issues linked to productivity and quality in different socioeconomic spheres.

NPCC intends to gather as much views, opinions and suggestions as possible through the smart platform which is user-friendly and designed in a forum layout. It can be accessed on www.npccmauritius.org/eco

ECO is currently addressing the theme Promoting Female Participation in the Economy. The importance of promoting female participation in the economy is currently of both national and global interest. In most countries, female unemployment is widespread leading to an underutilisation of human resources, thereby impacting productivity and growth.

Therefore, the data collected through the smart platform will be used, after analysis, in drafting a final report with recommendations. These recommendations will be submitted to stakeholders in an effort to promote a higher participation of women in the local labour force.