3 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Zeilinga Back At Pivot for Cheetahs

Cheetahs coach Franco Smith has named his team for Friday night's Super Rugby match against the Highlanders in Bloemfontein.

Smith made several changed to the team that lost 48-21 to the Crusaders last weekend.

Up front, Carl Wegener moves to No 4 lock, with Francois Uys at No 5 and Armandt Koster providing cover on the bench.

Henco Venter starts at No 8 as Paul Schoeman takes the No 6 jersey, with Uzair Cassiem moving to the bench.

In the backline, Tian Meyer and Shaun Venter swap places at scrumhalf as Meyer runs out for his 50th Super Rugby match.

A fit-again Fred Zeilinga is also back at flyhalf in place of Niel Marais, who moves down to the bench, while William Small-Smith starts in midfield in place of the injured Nico Lee, who is out for an extended period with an ankle injury.

Friday's clash is scheduled for 19:00.

Teams:

Cheetahs

15 Clayton Blommetjies, 14 Sergeal Petersen, 13 Francois Venter (captain), 12 William Small-Smith, 11 Raymond Rhule, 10 Fred Zeilinga, 9 Tian Meyer, 8 Henco Venter, 7 Oupa Mohoje, 6 Paul Schoeman, 5 Francois Uys, 4 Carl Wegner, 3 Johan Coetzee, 2 Torsten van Jaarsveld, 1 Ox Nche

Substitutes: 16 Elandre Huggett,17 Charles Marais, 18 Tom Botha, 19 Armandt Koster, 20 Uzair Cassiem, 21 Niell Jordaan, 22 Shaun Venter, 23 Niel Marais

Highlanders

15 Matt Faddes, 14 Waisake Naholo, 13 Malakai Fekitoa, 12 Rob Thompson, 11 Patrick Osborne, 10 Marty Banks, 9 Aaron Smith, 8 Luke Whitelock (co-captain), 7 Dillon Hunt, 6 Liam Squire, 5 Tom Franklin, 4 Joe Wheeler, 3 Siosuia Halanukonuka, 2 Liam Coltman, 1 Daniel Lienert-Brown

Substitutes: 16 Ash Dixon (co-captain), 17 Aki Seiuli, 18 Siate Tokolahi, 19 Elliot Dixon, 20 Gareth Evans, 21 Kayne Hammington, 22 Fletcher Smith, 23 Richard Buckman

Source: Sport24

South Africa

