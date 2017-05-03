East Africa: HIV/Aids Prevention Act Unknown

Urgent awareness creation efforts are needed in understanding the East African Community (EAC) HIV and AIDS Prevention and Management Act of 2012 for the law is not known among the targeted groups in the country.

According to a statement issued by the Chairperson of the Tanzania Network of People Living with HIV/AIDS (TANEPHA), Mr Alex Mageri, the policy brief was formulated following demands by networks and coalitions of organisations which support people living with or affected by HIV and AIDS.

The Foundation for Civil Society (FCS) in collaboration with the East African Civil Society Organisation's Forum (EACSOF) Tanzania under a programme supported by Trade Mark East Africa (TMEA) organised a synthesis with the aim of promoting greater engagement of civil society in the EAC regional development cooperation and integration process.

"It was agreed that the EAC, URT and CSOs should ensure that awareness is created regarding the Act to the public especially persons living with or affected by HIV and AIDS," noted Mr Mageri. He pointed out that the above demand was supported by officials and members of Parliament from both sides as well as the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA).

"It was also agreed in this meeting that URT and EAC will support CSOs to undertake this awareness creation because they were the best placed sector," he said. He however, extended recognition to FCS and TMEA for supporting the production of the synthesis of the Act.

"This action is part of a number of actions contained in the TANEPHA communication strategy on EAC which outlines ways of how TAF will communicate the EAC HIV and AIDs laws, regulations, policies and guidelines to the Tanzanian public especially person living with or affected by HIV and AIDS," observed the Chairperson.

The East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) in April 2012 passed the EAC HIV & AIDS Prevention and Management Act. The Act puts in place a regional HIV law to regulate effective responses to HIV across all of the five countries of the East African Community (EAC), namely Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda and the United Republic of Tanzania.