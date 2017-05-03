Cameroon: Toko - Defend the Green Rain Forest

Are you a fan to countryside tours? Toko is the destination. Its gentle equatorial climate, with heavy rainfall fairly… Read more »

The travelers you find in this picture are surely not vacationers or pilgrims. They are neither transporters nor ordinary residents of the Toko municipality. They surely come from distant lands, certainly for business or conservation motives. In fact, the Toko municipality may soon run out of living space due to pressure from organizations interested in pulp business. The council area has a total surface area of 103,413 hectares, representing a population density of fifteen to thirty inhabitants per km2, according to the South West Master Plan, 2004. This low population density is caused by the extended dense tropical forests, most of which are reserved. The Korup National Park, the Rumpi Forest and Christian Philanthropic Forest projects have already reserved chunks of these forests. Indigenes say an organization from the United States known as SG SOC has recently planted an oil palm nursery in Lipenja and is requesting 13,303 hectares of land. They fear that if the request is granted, these organizations will have control of more than 70% of the entire surface area of Toko municipality while the community will be left with about 30% of land to farm and hunt. The forest is endowed with rich natural resources, including stones, rocks, sand deposits, timber and wildlife.

Copyright © 2017 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.