Cameroon: World Press Freedom Day - Crucial Issues Requiring General Mobilisation

Media professionals in Cameroon are commemorating the day at a time they are needed to fully exercise their duties to maintaining peace.

The world is today celebrating the World Press Freedom Day, on the theme "Critical Minds for Critical Times: Media's role in advancing peaceful, just and inclusive societies". It is a day set aside by the United Nations General Assembly to raise awareness of the importance of freedom of the press and remind governments of their duty to respect and uphold the right to freedom of expression enshrined under Article 19 of the 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the anniversary of the Declaration of Windhoek, a statement of free press principles put together by African newspaper journalists in 1991. On the occasion, the United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, has called for an end to all crackdowns against journalists, because a free press advances peace and justice for all. Focus today is on why it is vital to strengthen free and quality journalism to enable the media to effectively contribute to the achievement of the 16 Sustainable Development Goals (SGD 16). With the 1990 media law in Cameroon, there are glaring evidence and facts of a degree of press freedom in the country. Newspaper headlines and the type of radio and TV programmes aired, contain elements of freedom of expression. With the advent of digital technologies, online media structures are sprawling at an astronomical rate, with apparently limited control. The media law in Cameroon seems to have set a platform for true journalism to thrive in the country, as it gave the media an enormous potential to advance peaceful, just and inclusive societies. Sadly enough, press freedom in most cases has given birth to the proliferation of fake news as exemplified in the coverage of some political and social issues in the society. It is evident that independent, objective, neutral media can help defuse tension, promote dialogue, and contain conflicts but journalists in Cameroon have a major challenge to tackle when it comes to critical reporting while defusing tension and containing conflicts in current happenings in the country like the war against Boko Haram in the Northern parts of the country and the Anglophone crisis which has paralysed activities in two regions. The media often play a central role in conflict and crisis situations. Conversely, biased and untrue reporting can exacerbate violence. This is what some media practitioners in Cameroon have been doing. They sometimes use the power of their pen and voices to instead incite hatred, create panic and spread rumours about current challenges faced by the country.

La parole aux acteurs

George Alain Boyomo: « La presse doit être un vecteur de sensibilisation »

Directeur de publication du quotidien « Mutations »

« Les médias ont un rôle éminemment important à jouer. Ils sont porteurs du message qui impacte sur l'opinion publique et à ce titre, les messages qui sont véhiculés dans la presse doivent impérativement être porteurs de paix. Lorsqu'il n'y a pas de paix, les médias ne sont pas épargnés par les contrecoups de la guerre. Le code de déontologie de la presse contient des dispositions qui exigent une certaine exemplarité par rapport à la paix sociale, par rapport à l'ordre républicain. Si on prend le cas de Boko Haram, il est clair que la presse doit être un vecteur de sensibilisation, relativement au comportement des citoyens, notamment dans la partie septentrionale. Ainsi, les citoyens se considèrent comme des agents de préservation de la paix, qu'ils ne se rendent pas coupables d'actes qui serviront de perche à la secte islamiste. »

Magnus Biaga: « Le journaliste a des responsabilités »

Directeur de publication du quotidien « Emergence »

« Il est important de noter que la liberté de la presse ce n'est pas du libertinage. Le journaliste a des responsabilités. En général, je dirais qu'il y a une certaine liberté de la presse au Cameroun. La mise en place du Conseil national de la Communication (CNC) est là pour nous rappeler cette responsabilité. Le journaliste fait partie de la société, et il devrait donc embrasser ses responsabilités vis-à-vis de la déontologie et de la société. La condamnation récente d'un confrère, correspondant en langue Haoussa de RFI à 10 ans de prison ferme peut donner l'impression que chez nous il n'est pas facile de dire ce qu'on pense. Je crois qu'en dehors de ce cas, il y a une relative liberté de la presse au Cameroun. Et en ce qui me concerne, je pense que le gouvernement l'encourage, et ceci dans tous les sens. »

Lucas Teneng Chefor: "Gov't Should Decriminalize Libel"

Publisher, The Reporter Newspaper.

"If we go by the number of media organs operating in the country, we would be tempted to say there is press freedom in Cameroon. But the number of journalists dragged to court by individuals or press organs shut down by the National Communication Council (NCC) is indicative of press censorship. Government should decriminalize libel to guarantee press freedom. The government has merely moved from administrative to institutional and legal censorship. Government information sources are often unavailable, leaving journalists to conjectures. In turn, they are dragged to court or sanctioned by the NCC. For fear of litigations, most journalists embark on self-censorship at the detriment of the public's right to information."

Christophe Bobiokono: « L'environnement camerounais n'est pas un enfer pour les journalistes »

Directeur de publication du journal Kalara

Ngah Christian Mbipgo: "The Press Is Not Totally Free In Cameroon"

Publisher/Editor, The Guardian Post Newspaper

"There is much to talk about press freedom in the country but it doesn't exist. First of all, government is very hostile to the media organs that are reporting even objectively on the Anglophone crisis. This tells you the press is not free. As we speak, more than eight journalists are behind bars because they actually wrote one or two things that did not please the government. Again we have the media watchdog-the National Communication Council which is doing everything possible to stifle press freedom in Cameroon. I don't know whether at the NCC they take cognizance of the fact that there is a right to response when they are sanctioning. This doesn't paint the picture of a country which is tolerant towards the press. The procedures to create news organs are very simple but once a news organ is legalised, there are a lot of speed breaks that have been put up by government to make it difficult for a journalist to function freely. We are at the level where you write what will please the government and not the public".

Ojong Steven Ayukogem: "The Press Has Been Instrumental In Peace Buidling"

Publisher/Editor, The Median Newspaper

"The press has been very instrumental and helpful in the peace building process in the country. This can be seen through the cautious and responsible reporting of some events that have the potential of jeopardising the peace in the country. For instance, the way the press in handling the current Anglophone crisis, it is playing more of a fire-fighting role. The press is pushing the government to find solutions to the problem. Majority of the mainstream press is urging the government to uphold dialogue with Anglophone leaders but not encouraging the Anglophones to continue with violence and activities that can breach the peace in the country. The press has also been very helpful in reporting the war against Boko Haram because the press is not hammering on the cause but is making sure it ends. Most often, what the press has reported is the position of the government.»

Theodore Mih Ndze: "Media Organs Which Fail To Respect Deontology Can Be Very Dangerous"

Publisher, The Voice Newspaper

"Cameroon's thriving media has largely contributed in upholding the much cherished peace in the country. In an environment where peace has been threatened with the recent upheavals in the Anglophone regions of the North West and South West, the media has contributed its own quota towards upholding the peace by disseminating information and educating the public on measures taken by the authorities to make Cameroon remain one and indivisible. In this light, the public press especially has played a key role in contributing towards peace and nation building. Though the private press has also enormously added its voice towards nation building and maintaining peace, it has more or less fanned the flames of disunity. A media house which fails to respect the norms or ethics and deontology of the journalism profession can be very dangerous to a developing nation like Cameroon."

Franklin Sone Bayen: "We Have Reported The Truth But Not Inciting"

Publisher, Mediapeople Newspaper

"I look at the media in terms of radio, TV, newspaper and online, and for online, everything is not journalism but its media. Online publication is part of media. Generally as journalists, we have been responsible. We have told a lot of truth especially in socio-political upheaval we have had involving Anglophones. There has been no time than now that down to the villages people are aware as to what is happening in the country. This has been thanks to the media, especially social media. This is where it has become complicated now. Social media has been doing a lot because everybody has been doing their own communication. How the messages are packaged becomes a problem. Some people have been communicating who are not journalists and their messages have been going further because they give out the information without gate keeping. As far as journalists are concerned, we have reported the truth but not inciting, but those who are not journalists have been responsible for running the information down the wrong way."