Cameroon: Menye Divine Nekenoa - 'We Lack Communication Facilities'

interview

You are at the threshold of your mandate. To what extent have you fulfilled your campaign promises?

Toko Council was created in 1997 and I am the 4th municipal administrator, taking over from the opposition S.D.F. I think much has been done with regard to my promises. We have used the minimum package funds from the Ministry of Public Works to link some major council roads from Tombe to Bobanki and Bobiebanga to Bobanki, a stretch of nine kilometres. Last year we linked Bobanki to Masaka down to Batanga. We have also bridged the Batie River, linking Banyu Batanga and Tombe Batanga which is a leeway to Nguti Sub Division. These projects have enabled farmers to evacuate their produce like cocoa, coffee and bush onion to main markets like Meyamen and Kumba. We have also improved on hygiene and sanitation, ensured regular payment of workers' salaries and paid half of council's debts. We have also invested enormously in education and health.

The issue of decentralization currently tops government agenda. How do you appreciate the implementation process thus far in your municipality?

Decentralization is a gradual process which cannot be implemented automatically. So far, we appreciate what the government has put in place. We want to appreciate the Head of State for allocating defined salaries and allowances for Mayors. I think the initiative will go a long way to improve on council management and reinforce accountability. On the other hand, we must encourage the government to speed up the decentralization process and deploy necessary technical resources. Most ministries are still reluctant to devolve power and funding.

What are the major challenges facing the Toko inhabitant?

Our roads are inaccessible, even during the dry season. We lack telephone network and internet. We are cut off from the rest of the country. Presently, we are also negotiating with the MTN mobile telephone company to install their antennas. TV signals are received only by those who have dishes. For electricity we are collecting data for a foreign body to help us build our water falls to light the municipality. Pipe borne water is scarce. We rely on stream for drinking water. Security wise, we have only a gendarmerie brigade commander and one support staff. There is no police post. A lot is required.