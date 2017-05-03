Somalia: Galmudug State Parliament Elects New President

Members of Galmudug state Parliament are electing a new President in Adado on Wednesday following the resignation of former President Abdikarim Hussein Guled last February.

The lawmakers are voting among three candidates running for the Presidency, after series of delays in the past few months due to the stalled talks between Galmudug and Ahlu Sunna.

Somalia's Interior Minister Abdi Farah Sa'ed Juha, MPs from both lower and uppers houses of the Federal Parliment and other government officials are observing the election in Adado.

The city's overall security has been tightened ahead of the Presidential election.

More on the voting to follow soon.