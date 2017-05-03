Uganda: Magogo Sure of Victory

Incumbent Fufa president Moses Magogo says he is confident he will be re-elected for a second term when the local football governing body holds its polls on August 5 in Masindi.

The president of the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) Eng. Moses Magogo is confident he will be re-elected for a second term when the polls take place this August.

In an interview with URN at the Fufa headquarters, Mengo yesterday, Magogo said he's sure that the football voters have confidence in him and will give him another chance to lead the sport for another four years. Magogo said very few Ugandans share his attributes which include, among others, 12-years of football administration and service through the ranks.

"I believe that the voters have tested what I can do and and now know what they will vote for. The general Assembly is not for 'potato growers' like they are called by some people, but they are serious people who have the passion for the sport that they cannot be bought by money," added Magogo.

Magogo, who is also a Caf and Fifa instructor said that since he is a very important resource to Uganda and world football, it will be important that he is voted back into office so that he can serve and work hard to develop the sport.

Early this year during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Gabon, the Nigeria FA president, Amaju Pinnick praised Magogo as a very resourceful administrator in world football.

Although Magogo does not want to take all the credit for working hard to ensure the Cranes qualified for the 2017 Afcon after 39 years of waiting, he says he has made lots of changes right from bringing in more sponsors, building capacity and improving the administration and systems at the Fufa secretariat.

Presidential candidates will be nominated at the committee's secretariat on June 10. Only the incumbent Magogo has declared interest to contest the office for a second term, while his predecessor Lawrence Mulindwa is reportedly weighing his options if he should contest or concentrate on building his football project with Vipers SC.

Magogo was Mulindwa's vice president at the time the latter shocked his executive and voluntarily declined to contest elections in 2013.

URN