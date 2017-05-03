Uganda: KCCA Two Wins Away From Title

Uganda Premier League champions KCCA FC moved within two victories of retaining the title after beating JMC Hippos 1-0 last evening.

In-form striker Derrick Nsibambi scored the solitary winner in the second half of the game for visiting KCCA as their hosts JMC, already relegated, put up a spirited fight.

The victory means KCCA affirm their grip on the top of the table standings, with 54 points. The Yellow lads need five points from four games (against Kirinya, Proline, Lweza and Sadolin Paints) left to wrap up the title.

Their closest challengers SC Villa have 49 points and three games against Vipers SC, URA and Soana, who look tougher opponents for the Jogoos, at least on paper.

In the other games played yesterday, Lweza shocked Express FC 4-2 at Wankulukuku stadium while URA were held one-all by visiting Jinja Kirinya. Proline beat Bul 2-1 and Bright Stars shared spoils with Vipers in a goalless draw at Mwerwere.