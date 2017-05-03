3 May 2017

The Observer (Kampala)

Uganda: KCCA Two Wins Away From Title

Tagged:

Related Topics

By John Vianney Nsimbe

Uganda Premier League champions KCCA FC moved within two victories of retaining the title after beating JMC Hippos 1-0 last evening.

In-form striker Derrick Nsibambi scored the solitary winner in the second half of the game for visiting KCCA as their hosts JMC, already relegated, put up a spirited fight.

The victory means KCCA affirm their grip on the top of the table standings, with 54 points. The Yellow lads need five points from four games (against Kirinya, Proline, Lweza and Sadolin Paints) left to wrap up the title.

Their closest challengers SC Villa have 49 points and three games against Vipers SC, URA and Soana, who look tougher opponents for the Jogoos, at least on paper.

In the other games played yesterday, Lweza shocked Express FC 4-2 at Wankulukuku stadium while URA were held one-all by visiting Jinja Kirinya. Proline beat Bul 2-1 and Bright Stars shared spoils with Vipers in a goalless draw at Mwerwere.

Uganda

Did Museveni Get Useful Advice On Oil From 'Deal Maker' Obiang?

What expert advice could Uganda possibly get from Equatorial Guinea, a small oil-rich West African nation with a dodgy… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.