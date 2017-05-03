3 May 2017

Uganda: Rains Dampen Cricket Cranes Preparations

By Ndyamuhaki Emanzi

The Cricket Cranes squad unveiled last week to begin preparations for the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cricket League Division Three (WCLD3) tournament due on May 23 to 30, were unable to train over the weekend, as planned.

The heavy rains, including those of yesterday, interrupted the practice matches lined up in Entebbe, one of the three grounds where the tournament will be played. Lugogo and Kyambogo are the other grounds.

However, the cricket Cranes are determined not to let this setback derail them from edging Canada, USA, Malaysia, Oman and Singapore, the teams with whom they will be competing for a top-two finish, to qualify for division two.

Following Uganda's recent four wins and a draw against Kenya in the Easter series, Cricket Cranes captain Davis Arinaitwe said, "The thought process for games, tactical input from our coaches and the training have helped the players grow in their specific roles. Based on that, we are confident of success during the WCLD3."

This is all hinged on the way the current coach Steve Tikolo, a Kenyan cricket legend, has transformed the mindset of players since he was appointed in May 2016. Before his arrival, some top players like Arinaitwe and Charles Waiswa had quit the team because they were disorientated.

But Tikolo got them back. And fittingly, Arinaitwe said that there was a restored sense of belief and purpose since Tikolo took the reins. Tikolo's tactical wit, man-management and team organization have also been reflected in the team's application.

Uganda will need to bat and field with consistency if they are to reap the benefits of qualifying for division two. Not only are there opportunities for more international games, but cash bonuses from the ICC, which lower division nations do not get.

In Tikolo's 14-man team, experience abounds, as much as there are some fresh faces amongst the four-man reserve.

MOMENTUM

After beating Kenya, who are in division two, Uganda have legitimate reasons to believe they will return to division two soon. Uganda's batting will have to be top, though. During the series with Kenya, Tikolo stressed the need to have at least one of his batsman averaging more than 80 runs, to give Uganda a good foundation during competitive games.

And until the fourth game, when Kamal Shahzad scored a 74 not out, Uganda's best batsmen had not exceeded 31 runs. Shahzad has made the 14. But Tikolo will be working on end to ensure that his batsmen improve, to give Uganda a real fighting chance at the WCLD3.

To Tikolo's benefit, his charges are expected to have a series of trial games against Saudi Arabia before the WCLD3. After then, Tikolo and the nation will be able to tell how far they can go in the WCLD3.

The tournament, which will cost Shs 800 million, can only be worthwhile for Uganda if they qualify.

