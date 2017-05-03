Uganda: Liverpool, KCCA Junkies Talk Big

KCCA and Liverpool junkies were all smiles, following the Yellow's back-to-back wins and the Reds success from the recent round of Premier League games respectively.....
Kabuye: Ha, Emre Can's goal. Isn't it the best for the season?
Mugalu: I think it is one goal that concretized our position in the top-four.
Kabuye: But isn't it better than Giroud and Mkhitaryan's goals?
Mayemba: Nedda ssebo, the aforementioned goals were scorpion kicks, but Can's was not.
Kabuye: Eh! I thought they were both volleys.
Nsimbe: But different types of volleys. Actually the other two were scorpion kicks. That one is so difficult to execute.
Mwesigwa: There is no question Mkhitaryan's goal was the best.
Bamulanzeki: I did not know that Man-Utd people were watching Liverpool's games with interest.
Nsimbe: But on Sunday you called me inquiring about the Man-Utd and Swansea game, yet Arsenal were playing Tottenham later.
Mugalu: By the way, how is Arsenal doing?
Nsimbe: We need to ask the Arsenal man, Kiyonga.
Mwesigwa: I am sure the Arsenal fellows cannot imagine they will be in the Europa League next season.
Bamulanzeki: Europa my foot; there is no way we are going there.
Mugalu: Now what are you saying you man with sand in the head?
Zziwa: Whenever Mugalu does not abuse Arsenal, he will not sleep well.
Ayebe Lam: People, please leave Arsenal alone.
Zziwa: Anyway, let everyone put their money where their mouth is. If you believe Arsenal will not be in the Champions League, place a stake on it.
Nsimbe: Do not scare us. Arsenal is going to Europa. And if it does not, I will buy you a crate of soda.
Sebugwawo: Ha, naye Liverpool eyokya nga paasi...Ho!
Zziwa: He has also come. By the way, Sebugwawo, how is SC Villa?
Mugalu: I am told Sebugwawo and Nsimbe are preparing a dossier to report Morocco's FUS Rabat to KCCA FC.
Zziwa: KCCA FC is going for the treble; league and Cup double, then the Caf Confederation Cup.
Nsimbe: You are just mad; unless there are three Caf Confederation Cup trophies.