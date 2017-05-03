3 May 2017

Uganda: Liverpool, KCCA Junkies Talk Big

KCCA and Liverpool junkies were all smiles, following the Yellow's back-to-back wins and the Reds success from the recent round of Premier League games respectively.....

Kabuye: Ha, Emre Can's goal. Isn't it the best for the season?

Mugalu: I think it is one goal that concretized our position in the top-four.

Kabuye: But isn't it better than Giroud and Mkhitaryan's goals?

Mayemba: Nedda ssebo, the aforementioned goals were scorpion kicks, but Can's was not.

Kabuye: Eh! I thought they were both volleys.

Nsimbe: But different types of volleys. Actually the other two were scorpion kicks. That one is so difficult to execute.

Mwesigwa: There is no question Mkhitaryan's goal was the best.

Bamulanzeki: I did not know that Man-Utd people were watching Liverpool's games with interest.

Nsimbe: But on Sunday you called me inquiring about the Man-Utd and Swansea game, yet Arsenal were playing Tottenham later.

Mugalu: By the way, how is Arsenal doing?

Nsimbe: We need to ask the Arsenal man, Kiyonga.

Mwesigwa: I am sure the Arsenal fellows cannot imagine they will be in the Europa League next season.

Bamulanzeki: Europa my foot; there is no way we are going there.

Mugalu: Now what are you saying you man with sand in the head?

Zziwa: Whenever Mugalu does not abuse Arsenal, he will not sleep well.

Ayebe Lam: People, please leave Arsenal alone.

Zziwa: Anyway, let everyone put their money where their mouth is. If you believe Arsenal will not be in the Champions League, place a stake on it.

Nsimbe: Do not scare us. Arsenal is going to Europa. And if it does not, I will buy you a crate of soda.

Sebugwawo: Ha, naye Liverpool eyokya nga paasi...Ho!

Zziwa: He has also come. By the way, Sebugwawo, how is SC Villa?

Mugalu: I am told Sebugwawo and Nsimbe are preparing a dossier to report Morocco's FUS Rabat to KCCA FC.

Zziwa: KCCA FC is going for the treble; league and Cup double, then the Caf Confederation Cup.

Nsimbe: You are just mad; unless there are three Caf Confederation Cup trophies.

