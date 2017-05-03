Uganda: Who Will Police Our Criminal-Infested Police?

Photo: The Observer

IGP Kale Kayihura chats with some police officers at Lubaga cathedral recently.

At a time when the Uganda Police Force is facing credibility issues not only from the general public but also from the executive, where the head of state has ordered that it be 'cleaned up of criminals', the weaknesses of its complaints handling regime have been cast into the limelight.

The first obvious one is that once there is a complaint by a member of the public or a police officer against a police officer, it is the Uganda Police Force through its Professional Standards Unit that will investigate the dispute. Worse still, it is the commander of this unit who is deployed by the very police command structure to investigate these complaints.

What happens if the person(s) to be investigated are high-ranking police officers who had deployed him/her to head the Professional Standards Unit?

Some provisions of the police law touch on such scenario but they are inadequate. The Uganda Police Force will still be investigating itself! Recent examples show that not much will be achieved in form of sanctions with the current Uganda Police's disciplinary regime.

In many countries that conform to democratic principles and that have kept their policing accountability standards extremely professional, the exclusive police-controlled model of complaints handling mechanism is seen as archaic and has been abandoned.

Democratic countries have a system where the receipt, investigation, determination and discipline of police officers is the exclusive province of an external independent and civilian authority.

This does not only facilitate the avoidance of conflict of interest but also ensures that the general public, who are the anticipated main beneficiaries of the police services, believe the disciplinary outcomes from these civilian oversight structures, thus increasing public confidence in the police service/force.

Civilian oversight bodies all over the world vary in terms of size, role, functions, power, status and jurisdiction. Police accountability scholar Wayne Kerstetter classifies three main models; namely, civilian review, civilian input and civilian monitoring.

Civilian review is the most powerful model of civilian oversight. The civilian agency under this model has powers to investigate, determine and recommend punishment.

The recommended sanctions are forwarded to the top police command structure or the directorate of public prosecutions for their further action. Under civilian input, civilian involvement is restricted to the receipt and investigation stage of the complaints process.

The adjudication of the complaints and the disciplinary process remain under police control. Lastly, the civilian monitoring involves the civilian agency auditing the whole penal process, from examining whether the police investigation process was thorough to whether the sanctions imposed were fair and just.

Attached to these independent civilian oversight agencies are independent medical experts who are not attached to state structures that make truthful and proper medical findings, without fear or favor, in cases of torture or in the extreme, deaths of persons in police custody.

For the aforementioned civilian oversight agencies to effectively fight criminality within the police service/force, their legal mandate must grant them powers which include to enter and search police premises and gather evidence, order witnesses within the police force to provide information, order police unit prosecutions, visit police stations and inspect cell detention conditions without notice, inter- view inmates and inspect police registers, among other wide-ranging oversight powers.

With the current performance and credibility issues, the Uganda Police Force is struggling as any other organization inhabited by criminals at the highest command structures.

It is my humble and considered view, as a citizen of Uganda, that an independent civilian authority to police our admittedly criminal-infested Uganda Police Force is constituted without further brouhaha.

The author is chairperson of Network for Public Interest Lawyers based at Makerere University Law School