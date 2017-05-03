Nigeria: Government Doing Little to End Fulani Attacks, Bishop Says

Kaduna — Bishop Joseph Bagobiri of Kafanchan Diocese in northern Nigeria, has said the government has done little to stop "a wave of terror" by Islamist Fulani herdsmen against Christians and others.

The bishop was speaking during an interview with Aid to the Church in Need, the Catholic charity for persecuted Christians, following the 15th April Easter Vigil attacks that claimed 12 lives - 10 of whom were Catholics.

The atrocity took place after worshippers gathering for an Easter Vigil service outside a church in Asso village, near Kaduna, were attacked by Islamist Fulani herdsmen.

Bishop Bagobiri stated that in spite of the many sightings of the Easter Vigil attackers, no arrests had been made and accused the authorities in Nigeria of suspected supply of arms to the terrorist network who he claims have infiltrated federal and state governments.

"Given the sophisticated nature of the weapons used in the operations, it is suspected that their kin in government and the military are able to supply these arms to them," he said.

"Fulanis are in charge of customs, immigration and ministry of internal affairs in Nigeria today. Therefore it is easy to bring dangerous weapons through our borders with no one to prevent this. When weapons are discovered, they are often turned over to the police and other security agencies and nothing will be heard about such weapons again," said the bishop.

Bishop Bagobiri further appealed for prayers for peace and the attacked Christians and asked ACN for support especially in drawing world's attention to the atrocities of the terrorist network which according to him has claimed the lives of approximately 1,000 people within the last year.

"Please find a way to draw the world's attention to this menace of the Fulani Herdsmen terrorist activities," he said.

