Nigeria: It's No Movie, Banky W and Actress Adesua Etomi Announce Engagement

Photo: BankyW/Instagram

Banky W and Adesua Etomi are engaged.

Popular RnB singer, Bankole Wellington, also known as Banky W, has announced his engagement to actress Adesua Etomi.

The singer who has been under pressure to get married revealed this on his Instagram page @Bankywellington in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to him, he secretly proposed to Adesua in February 2017.

He said they have had a likening for each other even before their cast as a couple in movie 'Wedding Party;' adding that this was not a promo for a movie or video.

He wrote: "In that time, I got engaged to you in my "made for you" music video... and by pure coincidence, we both got cast to get married in the wedding party movie... but all the while, we were the very best of friends. I guess, in our case, real life will now imitate art.

"I'm not sure what the future will bring, but I'm completely sure that I am ready to face it with you by my side. I pray that God continues to build me into the kind of man that you deserve. I love you Susu. I feel safe and at peace with you. You mean the world to me. Thank you for agreeing to be my lover and best friend. Thank you for agreeing to be my wife.

"PS: The timing of this may make some people think this is promo for another video, or a movie. It isn't.

"Ironically, everyone who has seen us together in art, or in life, always insists that we have amazing chemistry. I guess you can say we have been hiding in plain sight.

"I fell in love with an Actress. Now my life is a movie."

"In February of 2017, I asked Adesua Tolulope Oluwaseun Etomi to be my wife. She said Yes."

The newly engaged couple played the role of a newlywed in the chart-topping Nollywood film titled 'the wedding party. The movie was screened in November 2016.

A suspense-filled romantic movie, it was inspired by Nigerian weddings and a desire to showcase African music and lifestyle.

The second part of the movie is currently being shot.