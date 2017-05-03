Uganda: Please Don't Congratulate Museveni On My Birthday

opinion

Two announcements that I want to make this week. First, I will celebrate my 44th birthday on September 23 this year.

The second announcement: nobody is allowed to congratulate His Excellency the President on my birthday. Permanent secretaries are especially warned.

It is me who was born on September 23, 1973, and not the brother revolutionary leader Gen Yoweri Kaguta Museveni. If I don't do this early, some overenthusiastic permanent secretary may sponsor adverts in newspapers congratulating the man upon my birthday. I am not joking, it happens these days.

Take for example the International Labour/ Workers day commemorated on Monday, May 1 this week. All adverts sponsored by public institutions congratulated the man as though it was his birthday. The most interesting one was from the ministry of Public Service.

Published on page 34 in Monday's New Vision and titled 'Congratulatory Message to H.E the President General Yoweri Kaguta Museveni from the Ministry of Public Service', it reads: "The Ministry of Public Service joins the rest of the employers to congratulate his Excellency the President upon reaching this Labour day in good health".

In addition to Yoweri Museveni, the Education Service Commission advert added his wife Janet Kataaha. Ministries such as internal affairs and agriculture, and agencies like Uganda Law Reform Commission and Uganda Revenue Authority all followed suit in congratulating the brother leader. I think only NSSF passed the test.

Their advert on page 30 of New Vision was titled 'Happy Labour Day' and it read: "Today, we salute all the men and women working diligently to better our country".

That is how much this man has patronized the republic. People must now take turns to thank him for even what he has not done. Those of us who sit with the forest of NRM sycophants in parliament sometimes feel like vomiting!

They will thank him for being such a good leader and then complain of hunger, lack of drugs in hospital, shrinking economy, corruption, etc!

I think you can understand why I am warning them not to congratulate the man on my birthday. For Allah's sake, why should anyone in his state of my mind congratulate him on Labour day?

This day has its history in the workers' movement in the USA and Europe. The workers' movement wanted working hours reduced to eight as some were working for 16 hours a day.

Specifically, I read that in the USA state of Chicago, protesting workers were killed on May 1, 1886 by the police. Someone had thrown a bomb at the police who responded by firing at people. This is what is called the Haymarket Square massacre. May 1, 1886 is the day workers had vowed to implement the eight-work-hours-a-day resolution.

From then onwards, people have been commemorating the International Labour day partly in memory of these historical events but also to demand for rights and better working conditions. I thought this is what this day is all about, and not a particular sitting head of state.

And this nonsense of making it look like a Museveni birthday was extended even to Pallisa district where national celebrations were organized this year!

People marching past Museveni were either in NRM yellow T-shirts or carried banners congratulating him. This is how far we have reached as a country. Interestingly, some are still blaming colonialists!

Look, Museveni has a ministry responsible for labour and it is the most marginalized one. Gender, Labour and Social Development is one ministry headed by Hajat Janat Mukwaya. Museveni ministers who are now congratulating him are also indicting him in a ministerial policy statement presented to parliament.

Mukwaya, reports that her sector where labour falls is "one of the least funded".

Last year, the ministry was allocated Shs 192 billion which has been reduced by Shs 26 billion in next year's budget which parliament is right now processing.

And the bulk of this money is for the so-called Youth Livelihood Programme which, as all of you know, is a campaign fund. Just about 100,000 youths have benefited from this programme yet billions are invested in it every year.

It is not jobs that Mr Museveni has created, but unemployment too. Nearly 80 per cent of the youth, and remember Uganda is the second youngest nation, are unemployed.

So, what are they congratulating this man about? Is it for overstaying in power or for running down our once prosperous nation?

By 1962, we were at the same level of development with Singapore, but they are now a developed country and we are still starving to death!

Anyway, today is World Press Freedom day. I have been invited by the African Centre for Media Excellence to speak about the state of the media in Kampala.

I hope nobody at this function will congratulate the big man for "ushering in peace and freedom". The battle is not yet won but it is also not lost. It is only time that we have lost. We can and we will pick up the pieces.

The author is Kira Municipality MP.