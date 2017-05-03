Nigeria: Singer Banky W, Actress Adesua Are Officially Engaged

Photo: BankyW/Instagram

Banky W and Adesua Etomi are engaged.

Rapper, R n B legend and actor Banky W has finally proposed to Actress Adesua Etomi and she said YES!!!

The lovebird's announcement came as a shock to many as their relationship was never visible to the public and also the silent proposal in February which was completely kept off the media until now.

Adesua and Banky W who have acted as lovers in a music video and the superb movie, The Wedding Party have at last made it official, finally granting the wish many who were of the opinion that the chemistry between the two was strong in the movie.

They both took to their twitter and Instagram handle to officially announce the proposal and narrated how they fell in-love.

The newly engaged couple is currently in Dubai, shooting the second part of the movie 'The Wedding Party'

Dear Susu (part II) In that time, I got engaged to you in my "made for you" music video... and by pure coincidence, we both got cast to get married in the wedding party movie.. but all the while we were the very best of friends. I guess, in our case, real life will now imitate art. I'm not sure what the future will bring, but I'm completely sure that I am ready to face it with you by my side. I pray that God continues to build me into the kind of man that you deserve. I love you Susu.. I feel safe and at peace with you. You mean the world to me. Thank you for agreeing to be my lover and best friend. Thank you for agreeing to be my wife. PS: The timing of this may make some people think this is promo for another video, or a movie. It isn't. Ironically, everyone who has seen us together in art, or in life, always insists that we have amazing chemistry. I guess you can say we have been hiding in plain sight. I fell in love with an Actress. Now my life is a movie. In February of 2017, I asked Adesua Tolulope Oluwaseun Etomi to be my wife. She said Yes.

I went to an event in 2015 and I suppose that was the beginning of something amazing because once banky saw me, he decided that he was going to be my biggest fan. He slid into my DM and sent the funniest message and that was how we became friends. At the time, I wasn't interested in anything but a friendship and he was very respectful of that and so we stayed just friends for about a year and a half. Our friendship opened my eyes to a lot of things. Opened my eyes to the type of man Olubankole is and WHAT A MAN. WHAT A MIGHTY GOOD MAN. Olubankole, Your Heart is pure and good, to the very core. You are proof that God is real, you are proof that what's on the inside is greater and so much more powerful than what we see on the outside and you are the evidence of what I hoped for. I bless God for entrusting my heart in your hands because I know it's safe. You are everything i prayed for and so much more. Thank you for praying with me, fasting with me, always making time for me, laughing with me, and caring more about me than yourself. Thank you for being kind, loving and full of Integrity. And i'd like to say one more thing. I'm SO SORRY that it took me sooo long to realise that it was you. It has always been you. It couldn't have been anyone else. In February 2017, you said you couldn't be without me and asked me to be your wife and I said YES cause I can't be without you. It will be an absolute pleasure and one of the greatest blessings of my life to walk the path of life with you. Thank you for being who you are. My goodluck charm, my King, my lover, my bestfriend. I love you till eternity and beyond. No, This Is not a movie. Future Mrs W.

