Tanzania: Dismay As Tanzania Players Miss World Tourney

Dar es Salaam — A palpable sense of dismay has settled on the country's tennis fraternity following the decision by the Italy embassy in Dar es Salaam to deny visa applications of four players of the national wheelchair team.

The feelings at the team's camp were palpable over the weekend after the players learnt that their dream of making their first appearance at the BNP Paribas World Team Cup in Italy had gone up in smoke.

"It's an opportunity missed, that's what we all think," the team's head coach, Riziki Salum, told The Citizen yesterday.

The national men's wheelchair team secured a ticket to represent the country and Africa at large at the championship often referred to as the Davis and Fed Cups of wheelchair tennis during the qualifiers held in Nairobi, Kenya in February.

Their failure to make the trip means Africa will have only one team at the global showpiece, Kenya women's wheelchair team. "It's very sad, I think. From a player's perspective, it's a dream that got crushed," said Salum.

It's also gloomy moment for tennis fans in the country and the continent as a whole, who were looking forward to see us compete against the best players in Italy. It's just sad, it really is." For nearly two months, the players- Isaya Vosta, Juma Hamis, Novatus Temba and Albert John- have been undergoing intensive training, believing that they could compete in the event, which roared into life on Monday.

"The announcement that the Italy embassy has denied visa applications for us came out over the weekend. I haven't had much time to think about it," Vosta, one of the team's key players, said.

For his part, Temba said: "I think everybody wants to play there. It's the biggest opportunity in your life to play in the BNP Paribas World Team Cup." "So, it's very disappointing to miss out on the championship of such magnitude," he added, vividly looking irked.

Hamis had similar views, adding: "We had a great chance to represent our country in the world competition and do something that's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

"Every time you watch the championship, or get a chance to participate in the event, from what I've heard it's an unbelievable experience. It's just disappointing."

Over 80 teams from around 40 countries are now in Italy for the week-long competition at the Baia di Conte and Alghero Tennis Clubs in Sardinia.

Four regional qualifying events determined four men's and four women's teams which joined the direct entries in the finals in the European country.

Tanzania Tennis Association (TTA) has also expressed disappointment over the embassy's decision, saying they followed proper procedures when applying for the visas.

TTA chairman Dennis Makoi said that the embassy said it could not issue them visa application unless it received a letter from Italian sports authorities.