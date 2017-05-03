3 May 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Sh1.4 Billion Set Aside for Improvement of Health Services in Bagamoyo

By Valentine Oforo

Dodoma — The government has set aside Sh1.4 billion for improvement of health services at Bagamoyo district hospital.

This was revealed on Wednesday morning by deputy minister of state in president's office (regional administration and local government) Selemani Jaffo, when he was responding to a question from Bagamoyo Member of Parliament Dr Shukuru Kawambwa.

In his main question Dr Kawambwa sought to know whether the government have plans to improve health services at his constituency.

"we are aware of the challenges which have been encountering Bagamoyo residents, when it comes to health services that's why we have set aside Sh1.4 billion for improvement of the services," responded the minister.

