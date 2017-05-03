3 May 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Mwakyembe Arrives in Mwanza for World Press Freedom Day

By Ngollo John

Mwanza — The Minister of Information, Sports and Culture Dr Harrison Mwakyembe has arrived in Mwanza to lead this year's World Media Day that is annually celebrated on May 3.

This year's celebrations go with a theme dubbed 'Critical Minds for critical Times: Media's role in advancing peaceful, just and inclusive societies. '

The freedom of the Press 2017 report issued recently has ranked Tanzania as partly free, with the score of 58, a decline of 3 points from the previous rank, all attributed to restrictive legislation including Cybercrime Act and the Media Services Act and the resulting prosecution and imprisonment of journalists and bloggers

The report further says that the police, seeking information on similar online comments, also arrested and charged Maxence Melo, the cofounder of Jamii Forums, a popular online discussion portal often used to expose graft and controversial issues, among other things.

Freedom House's rankings come a few days after another survey conducted by the Reporters Without Borders found out that Tanzania has slipped 12 places in freedom of the press due to similar reasons.

